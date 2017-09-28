Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: ei8ht dreams

The L.A.-based denim line is letting shoppers save a ton during a sample sale this Friday at the Cooper Design Space. Jeans, jackets, shirts and skirts will be among the stylish items to choose from.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Unit 413

When: Friday, September 29th from 9am to 4pm

Who: Three Dots

Shoppers can enjoy slashed wholesale prices on spring and summer pieces by the SoCal-based brand during this showroom sale. Expect super-soft tees, tanks, tops and more made of cozy, breathable materials like cotton jersey and linen—all of which are produced domestically. Just be sure to hit the ATM before stopping by: this sale is cash only.

Where: 127 E 9th St, Suite 1110

When: Friday, September 29th from 9am to 1pm

Who: Outerknown

The sustainable and mindful menswear and travel brand is holding its second annual sample sale through the weekend in Culver City. Shop Outerknown’s signature modern pieces for between 60 to 80 percent off retail price, which means organic and help T-shirts for $15 to $50, alpaca sweaters and ponchos for $40 to $80, and premium nylon outerwear—made from recycled fishing nets—from $50 to $100. To attend, RSVP to rsvp@outerknown.com.

Where: 9300 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

When: Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 1st from 9am to 5pm

Who: Evoke the Spirit

Shop textiles, hand-painted skulls and ceramics during the Sayulita, Mexico-based brand’s warehouse sale, which marks its first time ever being offered in the United States. In addition to saving as much as 70 percent, customers will be aiding survivors of Mexico’s recent earthquakes, as a portion of all proceeds will be benefit the cause.

Where: 2609 Brighton Ave, Suite A

When: Friday, September 29th from 10am to 7pm and Saturday, September 30th from 10am to 4pm

Who: Flynn Skye, Cold Stone Fox and more

A slew of cool, coveted womenswear, swimwear and accessories brands—including Tori Praver, Pirate Booty and Trois in addition to the aforementioned—will be offering their various trend-driven pieces for 40 to 75 percent off during this weekend-long sample sale in Venice.

Where: 5757 Venice Blvd

When: Saturday, September 30th from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, October 1st from 11am to 2pm