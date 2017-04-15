The funniest Coachella tweets by people not at the festival

If you're having serious FOMO right now because you're not at Coachella, we get it. This year is shaping up to be pretty epic (minus that little sound debacle during Radiohead's set Friday night) with perfect weather, a great lineup and Instagram-worthy food. Some creative and funny social media users have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about missing out on this year's fest, and some are pretty damn funny. So if you can't be at Coachella, here's a little laugh to lessen the blow.

Everyone is at coachella and I'm sitting here like... pic.twitter.com/7OXL34fdw7 — kymjohal (@kym_johal) April 15, 2017

I am so not a #Coachella person. Instead I am in NYC living off of coffee and tequila like a normal person. — AndreaCarlisle (@AndreaCarlisle1) April 16, 2017

Is there a designated survivor for unemployed flower-wreath-wearing 22y/o girls so there'd be at least one left if #coachella got bombed? — Daniel Oliver (@DanOliver31) April 16, 2017

Someone buy me a piece of @ladygaga's #coachella merch and I'll be your personal slave for the rest of my life. — Kimbo Slice (@e_kizzzllleee) April 16, 2017

I don't have FOMO. I have HIMO. Happy I Missed Out.#Coachella2017, for example. — Elizabeth Esther (@elizabethesther) April 16, 2017

Having serious #Coachella2017 FOMO. My floral crown is slowly withering away. — Tiffany Lin (@tiffanylin31) April 15, 2017

Coachella; the time of year when everyone suddenly discovers fomo #me 🙋🏽#Coachella2017 — Alexandra (@AlexJorja) April 15, 2017

What do people do at Coachella? I thought it was like cool music n shit — ⚡️ (@jassssmaree) April 16, 2017

Looking at all these Coachella outfits like: pic.twitter.com/XkvURR9p08 — Marc Franklin (@marcjfranklin) April 16, 2017

While everyone is at coachella, im coloring eggs like a 5 yr old😇 pic.twitter.com/i44r81y97p — Danika Starr👑 (@Danikaastaarr) April 16, 2017

Scrolling through Instagram & feeling like you're the only person not at #Coachella this weekend #FOMO 😅 pic.twitter.com/5IYBMRbirJ — joyce (@ohsojoycie) April 16, 2017