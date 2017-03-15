The Infatuation launches EEEEEATSCON, possibly the coolest food fest yet

If you've ever found yourself falling down a hole while clicking around foodie Instagram accounts, you’re no doubt familiar with the #EEEEEATS hashtag launched by dining website the Infatuation. Well, now that swirling wonderland of gorgeous, craveable food you’ve scrolled through on your phone is coming to life for a one-day IRL spectacular known as EEEEEATSCON.

The team behind the Infatuation has been asked to step in and help curate vendors at some food festivals before now, but the May 20 EEEEEATSCON marks the first time they are stepping out on their own to host an event—and it looks pretty incredible.

Obviously, we have to start with the food. Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar will be filled with vendors, keynotes and panels featuring culinary luminaries from L.A. and beyond.

Recent Chef’s Table star Nancy Silverton will be on site serving her new spin on central coast-style tri-tip barbecue that will be landing soon on the Chi SPACCA menu, but only after EEEEEATSCON attendees get to taste it first. Silverton’s other big project, Eataly, will also have a station—the hotly-anticipated food destination’s first public event in L.A.—serving handmade mozzarella cheese and special pastries.

Shake Shack will be serving a recipe out of its new cookbook that has never been served to the public before, fries with bone marrow gravy, alongside their classic Shack Burgers. In addition, you’ll find food (for purchase) from local favorites including Badmaash, Jon & Vinny’s, Sweetfin Poke, Yeastie Boys, Dream Pops, Matcha Bar and more surprise restaurants that have yet to be announced.

EEEEEATSCON isn’t just about the food, though. It’s also about food in culture. There will be a program of talks from Silverton (obviously), Evan Kleiman, Shep Gordon and even the founders of the Infatuation.

When you’re ready to dance off a few of those bone marrow French fry calories, take a stroll to the music performance area, where The Knocks will headline and Lizzo (hot off her recent sell-out of Downtown’s Regent Theater) will also perform with her hip-hop influenced stylings. They will be joined by a roster of other musical acts yet to be revealed.

EEEEEATSCON takes place May 20 from noon to 9pm at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Tickets are $40 or $100, and can be purchased here.

