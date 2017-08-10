Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Aug 11-13

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Head Downtown for the FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The free Friday night series continues with a set from Hanni El Khatib.

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at the closing weekend of New Original Works Festival, REDCAT's annual showcase of artistic creativity.

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks during Summer Nights in the Garden at the Natural History Museum.

Just up the street, catch prolific film composer Hans Zimmer rework his silver screen hits—everything from Pirates of the Caribbean to The Dark Knight—into quasi-metal multipart orchestrated suites at the Shrine Auditorium.

Sample more than 50 sweet and savory breakfast-y bites as BrunchCon comes to the Reef.

Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares as CatCon, the self-dubbed Comic-Con for cat people, comes to the Pasadena Convention Center.

See Sundance movie picks paired with live music and comedy, plus exclusive actor and director panels at Sundance NEXT FEST. Saturday's schedule at the Theatre at Ace Hotel includes a screening of Gook paired with a conversation with Ava DuVernay, as well as a Kate Micucci-hosted showing of Bitch and a performance from Sleigh Bells.

Take your pick between a pair of free music events in the evening. At the Pershing Square Downtown Stage, new-wave legends the B-52s are set to perform. Meanwhile, long-running indie rock trio Yo La Tengo plays a free show at Marina del Rey's Burton W. Chace Park.

Drive down the 110—but make sure to bring your bike—for CicLAvia: San Pedro Meets Wilmington. The popular car-free festival is charting a new route through the harbor-adjacent neighborhoods.

Help Best Friends Animal Society take care of 3,000 kittens over the course of the year with a bit of support during their Kitten Shower. The shelter's NKLA Adoption Center is hosting a tour of its kitten nursery as well as a fostering/volunteering workshop.

Scope out a pair of closing exhibitions on Sunday. Get creeped out at American Horror Story: The Style of Scare as the Paley Center presents a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props from every season of the chilling anthology series.

At the nearby Annenberg Space for Photography, take a visual tour of materialism, celebrity culture and social status over the past 25 years at Generation Wealth by Lauren Greenfield.

Grab a late-night snack at the 626 Night Market. Come hungry to Santa Anita Park, where more than 150 Asian street-food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites.

