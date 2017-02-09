Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: February 10-12

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Let the love in as FIGat7th celebrates Valentine's Day a bit early with a silent disco and happy hour drinks (plus free candy). The Psychedelic Valentine’s Day Love-In marks the opening of "Signs of Life," a multi-site, large-scale vinyl art installation by John Van Hamersveld.

Venture over to the Virgil for the final weekend of Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. The Brooklyn-born live, late-night show is taking a little L.A. vacation, with tonight's guests including Rory Scovel, Dana Gould, Kurt Braunohler, Milana Vayntrub and Allie Goertz.

Get sweaty at a special pre-Valentine's dance party from A Club Called Rhonda. Rhondavous: A Lover's Ball is taking over the nightclub Union with "a crew of consummate cupids to capture your hearts with the sounds of sensuality." Sounds sexy.

Pedal your way through a 20 or 30-plus mile bike ride during the L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run. The Chinatown tradition returns on Sunday as well with a 5K and 10K; both days you'll find a family-friendly festival at Chinatown Central Plaza, the start and end point of all races and rides.

Stop and smell the colorful blossoms as the Camelia & Tea Festival returns to Descanso Gardens. The weekend-long tradition includes garden walks, crafts, tastings from Chado Tea and performances by the Invertigo Dance Theatre.

Spend an afternoon along the L.A. River during Bowtie Field Day. Clockshop, California State Parks and the National Park Service are celebrating the Frogtown-adjacent Bowtie Parcel with a day of outdoor activities, including nature walks and a campfire with s'mores after sunset.

Celebrate the macabre work of writer and illustrator Edward Gorey at the annual Edwardian Ball. This off-kilter costume party and dance at the Globe Theatre includes a showcase of Gorey's "whodunit" noir classic, "The Deadly Blotter," with a live version of the story accompanied by original music, choreography and circus theatrics.

Alternatively, roll up to the drive-in for a screening of The Notebook. Electric Dusk Drive-In is showing the aggressively sentimental romance at its Atwater Village drive-in location.

Head down to Long Beach for the monthly Long Beach Antique Market. Whether you're dropping by to furnish your new sunroom, find a specific 1920s steamer trunk or aimlessly wade through the mammoth selection of vintage clothing, home goods and miscellaneous baubles, the event rarely disappoints.

While you're there, swing by the Museum of Latin American Art for the L.A. Retro Festival. Travel back in time a couple of decades to find classic cars, a vintage fashion show and musical performances at this free celebration for the opening of "Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective," an examination of L.A.'s own prolific Chicano muralist.

Speaking of art exhibitions, head to LACMA for the opening day of Moholy-Nagy: Future Present. The superb exhibition assembles more than 250 of the famed Bauhaus teacher and Constructivist pioneer's works, from lensless photograms to Plexiglass paintings.

Satisfy your cheese obsession at Time Out L.A.'s Grilled Cheese Meltdown. Our inaugural tasting event at the Majestic Downtown features some of the best grilled cheeses in the city, including the Grilled Cheese Truck, Fred 62 and more.

Support the L.A. Derby Dolls' search for funding to cover sudden re-permitting fees with this special screening of Whip It. Co-stars Alia Shawkat and Landon Pigg will be on-hand at the Regent for a post-screening Q&A about the Drew Barrymore-directed, Ellen Page-starring roller derby flick.

