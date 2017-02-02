Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: February 3-5

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Start out your weekend dancing among dinosaurs during the kickoff of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight's highlights include a food-themed museum tour, a lecture about historical shifts in humans' dietary habits and live music from D∆WN, Mndsgn and Oddisee.

Venture over to the Virgil for the first night of Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. The Brooklyn-born live, late-night show is taking a little L.A. vacation, with tonight's guests including Reggie Watts, the Sklar Brothers, Open Mike Eagle, Nick Flanagan and Dana Adams.

Make it a late night at the Nuart Theatre with a screening of Donnie Darko. The wonky wormhole science weighs the film down a bit more than you may remember, but Richard Kelly’s quietly apocalyptic drama still has an emotionally resonant, Jake Gyllenhaal-led heart—and one hell of an '80s soundtrack.

Take the Metro to Chinatown on Saturday for the 118th annual Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival. The parade kicks off at 1pm and makes its way up Hill Street and down Broadway. Swing by Chinatown Central Plaza afterward for crafts, cooking and culture.

Spend a night at the opera as The Abduction from the Seraglio takes to the stage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Mozart's genius meets the panache of Old Hollywood in this comedic L.A. Opera production staged aboard the Orient Express.

Wander around a pop-up art gallery where more than a dozen street artists from L.A. and around the world have each been given an entire "room" to design at the opening night party for Street Art House. Mar Vista's the Hängar will be split up into artist-specific areas, with industrial furniture on display to complement each artist's works.

Stock up on Super Bowl snacks Sunday morning at Smorgasburg L.A. The Arts District foodie-focused market is touting a selection of vendors selling everything from pastrami to lobster to tamales.

Spend the afternoon outdoors at the beautiful Huntington Library during its Chinese New Year Celebration. What better place to celebrate the Lunar New Year than the San Marino museum's Chinese gardens? Usher in the Year of the Rooster with lion dancers, mask-changing performances, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music and more.

Close out your weekend at Au Lac for Uncabaret. The personal storytelling and alt-comedy showcase has been an L.A. staple for over two decades. Tonight's lineup includes performances from Michael Patrick King, Laura Kightlinger, Greg Behrendt and Sara Melson.

