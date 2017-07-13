Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: July 14-16

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks during Summer Nights in the Garden at the Natural History Museum.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silverlake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

Freak out with Chic featuring Nile Rodgers as the legendary disco guitarist plays through decades of hits—and if you get lucky, some Daft Punk tunes—at the Wiltern.

Travel back to the '70s with sets from the Eagles, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire during the two-day Classic West at Dodger Stadium.

Alternatively, swing by Downtown's Inner-City Arts for Summer on Seventh. Support this stunning arts campus with music from Xavier Omär and DJ Nu-Mark and food and drink from ERB, LocoL, Salt & Straw and more.

Discover the photographs of longtime nanny and secret street photographer Vivian Maier as KP Projects Gallery mounts an exhibition of the mysterious artist's images. Actor Tim Roth hosts an opening-night reception.

Kick off the Ford Theatres Summer Season with a performance from Savion Glover. The celebrated tap dancer accompanies a live band at the recently overhauled outdoor amphitheater.

Trek out to the Anaheim Convention Center for the final day of the D23 Expo. See what sort of magic Disney has in store for its theme parks—including a peek at a model for Disneyland's Star Wars Land—and the silver screen at this biennial fan convention.

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake's beloved floating flowers during the second day of the Lotus Festival, a food, music and cultural fest that pays tribute to L.A.'s Asian-American inhabitants; this year in particular, the fest honors the Bangladeshi community.

Feast on lobsters shipped in straight from Maine at the Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival, San Pedro's annual weekend-long seafood fest

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

