Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: June 30-July 2

We the people, in order to form a more perfect start to our weekend, should attend Constitution Happy Hour, a series of crash courses on the U.S. Constitution at the Hammer Museum's AMMO Café with $5 beer and wine.

Head across town to Downtown's whimsical, literary sanctuary, the Last Bookstore. The space practically begs for a regular stage show, and comedians Ever Mainard and Sean White fill that void with the Last Book Review, a comedy show that's a few parts storytelling and one part witty book review.

Grab a late-night snack at the summer kickoff of 626 Night Market. Come hungry to Santa Anita Park, where over 150 Asian street-food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites.

Kick off the holiday weekend with a bite at our very own Red, White & BBQ. The tasting event at START Los Angeles includes a pair of drinks as well as classic cook-out fare from the likes of Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, the Carving Board, Cheezus and Lucille's BBQ.

Stake out a seat at the water-encompassed stage at California Plaza for Grand Performances. Tonight's show, "Hip Hop: First Peoples, New Voices," features beat-based poetry of indigenous performers from around the country.

Alternatively, settle in at the Greek Theatre for a set from Tycho + Todd Terje + Jaga Jazzist. California's own Scott Hansen (Tycho) crafts lush sonic landscapes that are perfect for an outdoor stage; he's joined tonight by a pair of exemplary Norwegian acts, including disco whiz Todd Terje and electronica-meets-jazz practitioners Jaga Jazzist.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at Smorgasburg LA: the Brooklyn export is the Arts District's go-to destination on Sundays for its hotbed of fantastic food and retail vendors.

Make your way to the Los Angeles Convention Center for Anime Expo. This quirky, cosplay-filled celebration of anime features specialty vendors, panels and signings; you'll find us honing our skills at the cosplay makeup and armor workshops.

Bring your best gal or guy to the Clifton's Canteen, a tribute to 1940s USO shows. Don your most dapper duds while dancing and drinking to the sounds of a live big band at Clifton's Republic.

Close out your weekend with a performance from Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl. The chart-topping a cappella group takes its pop covers and medleys to the iconic amphitheater's annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

