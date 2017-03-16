Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: March 17-19

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Start your St. Patrick's Day early at Casey's St. Patrick's Day Street Festival. The Downtown pub is swinging its doors open at 6am—it's never too early for an Irish coffee—and hosting a street festival on Grand Avenue starting at 11:30am, with free admission before 3:30pm.

If you prefer your celebrations a little more laid back, head to St. Patrick's Day at Angel City Brewery. The Arts District brewery hosts a free evening of live music, corned beef tacos from Downtown Taco Co., green ice cream and churros from Ridges Churro Bar and, of course, pours from Angel City.

Get your fuzz fix with a concert at the Echo from GØGGS, the most recent side project from prolific garage-rocker Ty Segall. He joins Fuzz bandmate Charles Moothart and Ex-Cult's Chris Shaw in a blistering band that Shaw calls "three heads, one spine, circling the drain of the wasteland known as Mother Earth." Right.

Bump and tilt your way to pinball wizardry at the Arcade Expo. This three-day tournament and expo at the Museum of Pinball (it's a bit of a hike, toward the edge of the desert in Banning) includes freeplay on 1,100 modern and retro arcade and pinball machines.

Closer to home, wish Johann Sebastian Bach a happy 332nd birthday during Bach in the Subways. Swing by Union Station for free coffee and performances from an organist, a violin soloist, 60-person choir, 35-person orchestra and saxophone quartet.

Take the Metro over to the Natural History Museum for the L.A. Nature Fest. Learn about L.A.'s amazing urban wilderness with garden tours, nature walks and (if you're willing to come out earlier in the morning) bird walks.

Geek out with fellow TV nerds at opening weekend of 34th annual PaleyFest, the annual weeklong festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with the cast and creators of current TV shows. The afternoon lineup includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow while tonight's event showcases everyone's favorite tearjerker This Is Us, with appearances from Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and more.

Join the 26.2-mile club (or cheer from the sidewalk) today at the L.A. Marathon. This parade of physical endurance kicks off at Dodger Stadium and winds its way along Hollywood, Sunset, Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards (keep that in mind if you're on the road) all the way to the ocean.

Head to the Broad to check out the final day of its free exhibition "Creature." Examine different approaches to figuration and self-representation through more than 50 post-'80s works, including a 15-foot-tall cyclops sculpture.

Shake your bootie off to close out your weekend during Resisdance. This old-school hip-hop dance party is taking over the Room in Hollywood with sets from Bootie Mashup co-founder DJ Mysterious D and BootieSF resident DJ Airsun, with proceeds benefitting Koreatown's Bresee Youth Center.

