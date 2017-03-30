Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: March 31-April 2

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Start your weekend in the interior of Downtown's whimsical literary sanctuary, the Last Bookstore. The space practically begs for a regular stage show, and comedians Ever Mainard and Caitlin Bergh fill that void with the Last Book Review, a comedy show that's a few parts storytelling and one part witty book review.

For a more formal show, spend a night at the theater with a performance of Fun Home. The Tony-winning production, which ends its run at the Ahmanson Theatre this weekend, follows the life of cartoonist Alison Bechdel as she seeks to answer the mysteries surrounding her personal story.

Celebrate the life of the late Mexican megastar as the Vista screens Selena with a sing-a-long and a costume contest. The showing of the Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic coincides with both Cesar Chavez Day and the anniversary of the singer's death; all proceeds will benefit Latino legal civil rights.

Trek out to the Anaheim Convention Center for WonderCon. The weekend-long fan convention includes pop culture-filled sneak peeks, Q&As, screenings and special guests—and plenty of cosplay.

If you're not up for the drive, start your day Downtown at the California Market Center for Artisanal LA. Shop around for gourmet jams, handmade kitchenware, apparel and more at this food-focused craft fare featuring some of L.A.’s most talented artisans.

Fluff up your finest pillow and take part in International Pillow Fight Day Los Angeles. This playful brawl at Pershing Square comes complete with a DJ and food trucks; just make sure to use a soft pillow and to clean up any feathers left behind.

Watch some dirty movies on Saturday night as the Hump! Film Festival Tour comes to the Downtown Independent. Savage Love columnist Dan Savage has curated 22 five-minute sex-positive porn flicks as submitted by a diverse body of amateurs.

Scope out 130 pieces from 64 artists during the final day of Laluzapalooza. This annual juried group exhibition housed inside of the Soap Plant/Wacko complex showcases undiscovered, emerging talent including illustrators, graphic designers, tattooists, street taggers and animators.

Take a self-guided tour of five dream homes in Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz during the Renovation Innovation Home Tour. Design East of La Brea lined up open houses at five residences that have embarked on environmentally sustainable renovations with designs that are sensitive to the character of their respective neighbors.

Make the world a better place and have 18 guaranteed laughs? Sounds like a win-win to close out your weekend. Dana Gould hosts A Night of (At Least) 18 Laughs at Largo, a fundraiser for OneKid OneWorld with sets from Maria Bamford, Will Forte, Sarah Silverman, Beverly Winwood's Acting Showcase, Dave Koechner, Jeff Ross and more.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.