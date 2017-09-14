We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during one of the summer's final Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silver Lake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

Swing by Griffith Park for the latest edition of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors—and then some.

It may feel too early to be talking about Halloween events, but nonetheless Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Studios tonight. This year's new additions include experiences based on The Shining and American Horror Story.

Get to know Downtown Glendale at the Glendale Open Arts & Music Festival. This free community festival includes art markets, beer and wine gardens, and music from Run River North, DUCKWRTH and Buyepongo.

Excavate a bit of Miracle Mile culture during Tarfest. This free celebration next to the La Brea Tar Pits includes live painting, music, dance and a beer garden.

See a screening of the whimsical French flick Amelie at Santa Monica High School during one of the last Eat|See|Hear screenings of the summer.

Sample the latest in vegetarian, vegan and all other plant-based fare at the California Vegetarian Food Festival. The event takes over the Raleigh Studios complex on Melrose with demos from nutritionists, registered dietitians, authors and chefs.

Head to Hauser & Wirth for the final day of Paul McCarthy + Takesada Matsutani + Monika Sosnowska. This trio of Arts District exhibitions includes black walnut sculptures from confrontation figure McCarthy, steel and concrete structures from Sosnowska and a mixed-media retrospective of Japanese postwar artist Matsutani.

Speaking of free art, visit 52 museums for free today as part of the opening weekend celebrations for Pacific Standard Time. The multi-museum initiative has stages Latin American-inspired exhibitions and museums across Southern California.

