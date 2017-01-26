Time Out L.A. is throwing a Grilled Cheese Meltdown, and you're all invited

It's no secret that in the Time Out L.A. office, we're kind of obsessed with cheese. We throw mac and cheese festivals. We film blocks of cheese oozing onto piping hot potatoes. Basically, cheese is life around these parts. So is it any surprise that we're bringing a Grilled Cheese Meltdown to this town?

Join us on February 12 at the Majestic Downtown as we chow down on grilled cheese creations from restaurants (and food trucks!) across the city: The Grilled Cheese Truck, Boneyard Bistro, Richeeze, Mix n' Munch, Catcher in the Rye and more, along with tomato soup from Tender Greens for prime dunking. Grab a couple beers from Angel City Brewery and enjoy an afternoon with music from DJ Marcus, Tattly temporary tattoos, games and giveaways.

When purchasing your ticket (Early Bird: $24, GA: $30, VIP: $35), be sure to choose from two sessions: 12:30-2:30pm or 3-5pm. And if you really love grilled cheese? A VIP ticket is the way to go, which offers early admission and an extra drink ticket.

Snag your tickets here and we'll see you at the Meltdown!

