Time Out's City Index results show how Angelenos party smarter

Los Angeles may not seem like such a hard-partying city, what with our early-morning yoga practice, diets, green juices and bars that close before 2am. We get a lot of flack from other cities for being lightweights, but they've got it all wrong. We're not not partying; we're just partying smarter—and our Global City Index results prove it.

Angelenos report being hungover only 12 times a year, versus almost 24 times a year for those living in London and Sydney. Ouch. In the week before we conducted our survey, only 18 percent of Angelenos had experienced a hangover, versus around 25 percent of folks in New York, Miami and Chicago, and a whopping 40 percent of ragers in Sydney. Maybe it's because we're actually getting a good night's sleep: only 8 percent of us report staying out partying until sunrise, compared to 15 percent in Miami, 20 percent in Mexico City and just under 40 percent in Tokyo.

But that's not to say that Angelenos don't enjoy this city (and it's boozy offerings) to the fullest. We head to the bars and clubs around 40 times year, putting us right on par with New Yorker and just under Chicagoans. Over half of Angelenos agree that L.A.'s bar scene is top-notch (shout-out to Walker Inn, which made 2016's 50 Best Bars list), and half of us agree that having a drink at lunch (or with brunch, or at our rooftop pool-side meeting, etc.) is a-okay.

We're content to enjoy our liquid vices in moderation; in fact, we're pretty sure a bit of day drinking, a couple evening cocktails at one of the country's best bars and a good night's sleep is part of what's keeping us so happy and healthy.

