Where to watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in L.A. (or just find some fun bar specials)

If you're surrounded by sports-obsessed friends (everybody's got 'em) or you've, oh, simply seen a billboard or even turned on a TV, you already know that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are about to do the damn thing this weekend: 12 rounds, 10-ounce gloves, two of the world's biggest ring fighters duking it out in a boxing match so talked about it's seeped way into mainstream media.

Why does it matter? Mayweather, a pro boxer with an impeccable track record, is coming out of retirement to fight McGregor, an MMA fighter who only recently applied for a boxing license to get in the ring. And, let's face it, this match is going to be worth watching for the trash talk alone.

If you're exasperated that you haven't been invited to a viewing party yet—are you that one weird sports-obsessed friend?—there's hope. There are enough public watch parties around L.A. (the fight starts at 6pm on Saturday) that trying to pick the best one could make your head spin faster than McGregor took out Aldo. (It took seven seconds.) Here, we help you navigate the deals to find a real knockout. (See what we did there?)

The specials vary from location to location at regional chain Big Wangs, but you'll see upwards of 30 TVs in one place, and most of them will be broadcasting the fight live. At the Hollywood outpost on Cahuenga, sidle up to the bar on Saturday and order two of the same drinks at once, and get the second drink for only $2. (SCORE.) This event is $20 per person, with a $20 minimum. Don't even think about making a res, just get there early: it's first come, first served.

This fun-and-games chain is going all out this weekend with a two-tiered buffet option included in the cover charge. At the Hollywood location, both ticket prices net you entry, seating anywhere you'd like and, of course, access to a buffet, where your meal includes ancho chicken tacos, manchego spinach dip, kobe meatballs, burgers, pretzel dogs and fried shrimp—check out the full menu here. The basic "The Right Hook" package will set you back around $68 per person, while "The Knockout" package includes two premium drinks per person and goes for roughly $82; make your res online or call (323) 603-2406.

Millennials may be killing franchises built on the scantily clad, but Hooters' L.A.-area "breastaurants" are still going strong, and nearly all of them are screening the fight this weekend. Burbank, Hollywood, DTLA, South Gate, West Covina and Anaheim are all tuning in and if you call ahead and reserve your spot, your ticket will set you back $30—wait until the day of, and you'll have to shell out $50. But it's not all bad: each ticket includes a Bud Light, plus $20 toward food on future visits and an entry to win a two-night Vegas getaway.

You'll find a few specials on Saturday—Scarpariello wings with house-made blue cheese dressing; wagyu chili nachos with roasted shishito pico and pickled red onions; baked fries topped with tomato, mozz, pepperoni and pepperoncini—as well as a refined, masculine atmosphere at Hollywood's new Luchini, a setting idyllic for watching two also-masculine expert fighters duke it out. Sink into the TAO Group's sleek leather couches and enjoy a few deep-dish Sicilian squares, thin-crust Neapolitan pizzas, a by-the-slice selection, plus a full bar and beer. Just be sure to get there by 6pm—it's screening live, after all—and hit the $30 food-and-drink minimum.

Culver City's rowdy, fun-loving tavern is screening the fight on sixteen TVs spread between its two bars and two lounges. Head to this double-decker, Chicago-inspired spot for beer, a lengthy wine list and a full bar, plus food specials including BBQ spare ribs with bacon-wrapped asparagus. A cool $40 gets you into this party; call 310-837-9546 to reserve your place.

This sprawling sports-minded restaurant and bar is opening up both floors—and a slew of ticket options—for Saturday's big fight, including a banger of a VIP deal with all-you-can-eat tacos. The baseline $25 ticket gets you a seat in the main dining area on the first floor; $45 gets you a seat in the "sports deck" area or at the bar on the ground floor; and the VIP $55 ticket gets you a seat on the second floor, where there'll be an unlimited taco bar—it also gets you one drink ticket, perfect for washing down all those tacos and quenching the thirst undoubtedly worked up by screaming at multiple screens for two-plus hours. This event is 21+, and you've got to arrive before 7pm, when the all unclaimed reservations will then become open. Ready for some tacos? Make your res through LAEvents@tomsurban.com.

