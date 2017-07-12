You can visit these SoCal museums for free using your L.A. library card

In case you didn't already know, you can score a lot more than just books with your L.A. County and L.A. Public Library cards. That glorious piece of plastic can grant you access to tons of money-saving perks (your L.A. library card can literally save you thousands of dollars). In addition to free subscriptions and, of course, access to a vast and ever-evolving collection of books and films, you can also gain free entry into some of the best museums in Southern California.

The next time you're planning on soaking up a rich dose of arts and culture, head to the county's Discover & Go website and enter your library card number—that's your County of Los Angeles Public Library card, not a city card. Then simply reserve a date to book your free passes (some museums allow up to four), print them out and bring them with you—it's that simple. You can make reservations up to three months in advance and have up to two active reservations at a time.

See everything from pre-historic mammals and Ice Age fossils to Native American artwork and historic Japanese prints for free at these 11 SoCal museums.