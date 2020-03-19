If there’s one cathartic release we could use right now, it’s a bit of levity from L.A.’s top-notch stand-ups. Thankfully, some of L.A.’s best comedians are coming together for a live show over Instagram.

Maria Bamford, Adam Conover, Chris Garcia, Nick Turner, Jena Friedman, Naomi Ekperigin and James Adomian will each deliver stand-up from their homes for this Thursday’s totally social distancing-friendly Comedy Quarantine. The lineup of 40-plus stand-ups also features some of our recent comedians-to-watch picks, including Zach Noe Towers, Jared Goldstein, Atsuko Okatsuka, Paul Danke and Christina Catherine Martinez.

Just head over to @comedyquarantine on Thursday from 6 to 9pm to watch the show, and consider tipping each comedian as well as donating to the newly-formed COVID19 L.A. Mutual Aid Community Network, a grassroots organization that’s dedicated to providing grocery and supply deliveries, and are preparing to expand to other community support services.