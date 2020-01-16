L.A. comedians to watch in 2020

Photograph: Mandee Johnson Photography

Julia Austin

Whether talking about her family’s dysfunction, her relationship drama or the general trauma of human life, Austin gets audiences to laugh at hardship while also making them feel like everything will be okay. “Whenever I see a guy starting a bar fight,” she jokes, “I’m like, ‘Just publish your short stories already!’” The Santa Barbara native is also unabashedly girly. She spends her free time making silly videos from inside the fitting room in a Ross Dress for Less, including one in which she advises “What to Wear for the Global Warming Apocalypse.”

The funniest thing about L.A.:

“If everyone here is a personal trainer, who are they training?”

M.i.’s Westside Comedy Theater is Austin’s home base—she was a finalist in its Comedy Showdown competition last year—and you can also see her cohosting both Pointless Comedy (at the Clubhouse on second and fourth Sundays at 8pm) and Mixtape (second Friday of every month at the Virgil). Follow her on her website and on Instagram at @caninesandcoupons.