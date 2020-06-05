The best LGBTQ things to do in Los Angeles right now

If you told us last year that most celebrations for the 50th anniversary of LA Pride would be held over Instagram and Zoom, we simply wouldn’t have believed you (and we also probably would’ve asked, what in the world is Zoom?). But we’re not about to let social distancing stand in the way of fun and reflection. Some of L.A.’s best gay bars and community organizations have been holding all sorts of inventive LGBTQ-friendly events online—and they’re rolling out even more for Pride Month. So we’ve selected some of our favorite LGBTQ things to do in L.A. this month, including events both weighty (a solidarity march to combat racial injustice) and wild (a twerkoff hosted by a dominatrix).