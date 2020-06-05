The best LGBTQ things to do in Los Angeles right now
We may not be able to all party together in WeHo this June, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate LGBTQ culture
If you told us last year that most celebrations for the 50th anniversary of LA Pride would be held over Instagram and Zoom, we simply wouldn’t have believed you (and we also probably would’ve asked, what in the world is Zoom?). But we’re not about to let social distancing stand in the way of fun and reflection. Some of L.A.’s best gay bars and community organizations have been holding all sorts of inventive LGBTQ-friendly events online—and they’re rolling out even more for Pride Month. So we’ve selected some of our favorite LGBTQ things to do in L.A. this month, including events both weighty (a solidarity march to combat racial injustice) and wild (a twerkoff hosted by a dominatrix).
The 11 best LGBTQ things to do in Los Angeles right now
Akbar Queeroes
Through June 30
Four o’clock would normally mark the opening time for Silver Lake spot Akbar. But while it’s still temporarily shuttered, the bar will be using that hour each day to share a photo and a few words from their staff about someone they consider to be their LGBTQ hero.
One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival
Through June 30
From Harvey Milk Day (May 22) through the end of June, West Hollywood is celebrating Pride with all sorts of virtual events, including weekly poetry readings (Fri 6–8pm), play readings (June 20, 21 at 4pm), a storytelling performance about coming out (June 27 at 7pm) and a panel discussion about Circus of Books (June 30 at 6pm).
Lez Croix
Wed 6–9pm
This Pride weekend party has taken to Twitch for a weekly happy hour dance party. Bathing suits and kiddie pools totally encouraged.
LA Kink Pride
June 6–14
Mistress Justine Cross is bringing a bit of BDSM to this month’s events. LA Kink Pride aims to connect “anyone with Wi-Fi and an open queer kinky heart” for a series of workshops, plus spotlights on queer-owned and -allied vendors. Highlights include a queer leather social, a pet play mosh, long distance BDSM, a twerkoff and a flogger-making class and.
ProjectQ Virtual Workshops
June 7–20: Mon–Fri noon
ProjectQ provides free gender-affirming haircuts for homeless LGBTQ youth and all sorts of workshops. While the haircuts haven’t exactly made the jump online, ProjectQ has been hosting daily workshops on its Instagram that include hair tutorials, plus exercise, massage and screen printing workshops, with a dance party or ballet thrown in here and there.
Virtual LA Pride Parade
June 13 7:30–9pm
LA Pride may have canceled its in-person parade, but you can still pay tribute to its 50th anniversary with a TV special. ABC will air interviews with local heroes and show never-before-seen footage from the annual event. ANC anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt will host along with Raven-Symoné and correspondent Karl Schmid. LA Pride co-founder Rev. Troy Perry has been selected as the Community Grand Marshal and Project Angel Food as the Organizational Grand Marshal.
Dyke Day LA
June 13
Though it had to call off its annual gathering for queer women, families and allies in Elysian Park, Dyke Day is asking past attendees to share selfies, memories and puppy parade photos for a gender and trans-inclusive video that it will be releasing. You can send attachments to dykedayla@gmail.com with the subject line “PHOTO.”
LA Pride Solidarity Protest March
June 14
LA Pride organizer Christopher Street West will hold a solidarity protest march in response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression. The walk will step off from the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at 10am (the site of the first-ever permitted Pride Parade) and head west, into West Hollywood and to the intersection of San Vicente and Santa Monica Boulevards. The organizers remind anyone participating to wear a face covering at all times, per local health orders.
Open Dyke Night
June 16 8–9:30pm
A monthly fixture at Tramp Stamp Granny’s, this lesbian and queer night has brought the best of piano bars and karaoke to virtual meetings. Hit up the Open Dyke Night Insta account for the Zoom call info.
Virtual Trans Pride Los Angeles
June 19 7–10:30pm, June 20 noon–9:30pm
The Los Angeles LGBT Center is holding two days of talks, hangouts and collaborate art projects online. Virtual Trans Pride kicks off with a conversation between model and When They See Us actor Isis King and actor, teacher and activist Alexandra Billings. The rest of the weekend includes a resource fair, an online art exhibition, parents workshops (including one specifically for Latinx parents) and a variety show.
Drag Queen Story Hour World Pride Party
June 27 10–11am
The family-friendly story time series makes the jump from local bookstores to a global platform with this online reading of children’s books, lip-sync performances and sing-a-longs. Lil Miss Hot Mess will be repping L.A.’s local chapter.