If the end of January is sending flashes of panic your way over splurging on Valentine’s Day ideas, not to worry: There are plenty of free things to do in February that don’t involve plunking down triple digits on dinner. From the 121st edition of a parade through Chinatown to an anti-heartbreak party at an Arts District brewery, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Feb 1

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival; Valley Boulevard

Scope out more than 250 food and craft booths while lion dances, kung fu demonstrations and other performances play out across two stages.

Feb 1

Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival; Chinatown Central Plaza

Participate in one of L.A.’s oldest traditions as the 121st parade steps off in Chinatown.

Feb 8–Apr 11

“All of Them Witches”; Jeffrey Deitch

Hollywood’s Jeffrey Deitch gallery has organized an exhibition of artists and works that it’s dubbed as “witchy”—as they put it, using the iconography of the supernatural, occult and witchcraft to channel ideas about power, the body and gender.

Feb 8–July 26

“Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling”; Annenberg Space for Photography

Just in time for Oscar weekend, the Annenberg is looking back at four decades of Vanity Fair’s celebrity portraits, including shots from every edition of the Hollywood issue as well as the annual Oscar night party.

Feb 13–Apr 12

Nicolas Party: Sottobosco; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

The fast-rising New York-via-Switzerland artist will transform Hauser & Wirth’s stark white south gallery into a pastel wonderland of boldly hued landscapes, portraits and still lifes in his L.A. solo debut.

Feb 14

Grand Park Lovers Rock; Grand Park

Listen to Lovers Rock reggae, pack a picnic or bring your date to the lineup of food trucks for soul-satisfying grub.

Feb 15

Broken Hearts Circus; Angel City Brewery

Make a circus out of L.A.’s dating scene with this pre-Valentine’s bash, complete with stilt walkers and a magician.

Feb 15, 16

Sounds of L.A.; Getty Center

Catch a pair of free shows from Ruby Ibarra during this concert series at the Getty.

Through Feb 16

“Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again”; The Broad

Scope out this stunning photography exhibition for free every Thursday from 5 to 8pm.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.