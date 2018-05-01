If you’re already going broke on summer music festival tickets, you’ll be happy to hear there are plenty of free things to do in May. From a garden tour to a Downtown food fest, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Through May 1

NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up; Cinematic Pictures

Pose in front of photo activations and props and peruse official merch at this NSYNC pop-up.

Through May 6

“Stories of Almost Everyone”; Hammer Museum

Through the work of 30 artists, this very meta exhibition examines the relationship between a piece of art’s inherent narrative and the meaning suggested by its display within an institution.

May 1

Who Let “Who Let the Dogs Out” Out; Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

Artist Ben Sisto shines a light on the origins of that catchy pop abomination you’re ashamed you can’t stop yourself from singing.

May 11

National Public Gardens Day at the Getty; Gety Center and Villa

Stroll through the spectacular gardens at both Getty locations with guided tours and garden-themed menus at their respective restaurants.

May 16–20

Night Market; Grand Park

Dead to the Food Bowl’s marquee event, a multi-day soirée featuring bites and sips from more than 50 vendors.

May 20

Angel City Heritage Music & Arts Festival; Angel City Brewery

Celebrate the Arts District brewery’s fifth anniversary with this beer, food, art and music festival.

May 20

Museums of the Arroyo Day; Various locations

Explore the history of early Los Angeles life with free admission to six museums in Northeast L.A. and Pasadena.

May 26–28

Fiesta Hermosa; Downtown Hermosa Beach

Bring your beach gear, and roam the 400 vendor stalls at this Memorial Day weekend block party.

May 27

L.A. Zine Fest; Pasadena Convention Center

Get to know the world of DIY printed lit with this assembly of nearly 175 exhibitors of zines, small press publications and comics.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.