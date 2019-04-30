We may be entering the thick of music festival season, but budget-friendly options still abound, including plenty of free things to do in May. With the return of a free concert series at a hilltop museum and a whimsical dandelion-filled art installation, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

May 2–5

Photoville LA; Century Park

Scope out photos from local artists and national magazines in repurposed shipping containers while filling up at Smorgasburg vendors and a beer garden.

May 5

Now Serving Spring Market Pop-Up; Now Serving

Peruse a pop-up market of local kitchenware companies during this spring event at Far East Plaza’s cookbook and culinary shop.

May 8–12

Night Market; Grand Park

Head to the Food Bowl’s marquee event, a multi-day soirée featuring bites and sips from dozens of vendors.

May 9, 11, 12

“Dandelions”; Location TBA

Explore an otherworldly dandelion factory at this latest installation from the anonymous artists behind the Griffith Park Teahouse.

May 18

Off the 405; Getty Center

See a set from former Cherry Glazerr synth player Sasami during the kickoff of this free concert series at the Getty.

May 18, 19

ARTsea; Marina del Rey

Stroll pop-up galleries alongside alfresco dining and live music at this seaside marketplace.

May 18, 19

A Ticket to Explore JPL; Jet Propulsion Laboratory

See what NASA’s been up to during this annual open house. Though free reservations are full, spots may open up closer to the event.

May 19

626 Golden Streets; Various locations

Walk, run, skate, bike and explore the San Gabriel Valley as Metro presents this car-free event across five miles of open streets in South Pasadena, Alhambra and San Gabriel.

May 19

Museums of the Arroyo Day; Various locations

Explore the history of early Los Angeles life with free admission to six museums in Northeast L.A. and Pasadena.

May 25–27

Fiesta Hermosa; Downtown Hermosa Beach

Bring your beach gear, and roam the 400 vendor stalls at this Memorial Day weekend block party.

May 26

Angel City Heritage Music & Arts Festival; Angel City Brewery

Wish the Arts District brewery a happy birthday at this beer, food, art and music festival.

May 26

L.A. Zine Fest; Helms Bakery

Get to know the world of DIY printed lit with this assembly of over 175 exhibitors of zines, small press publications and comics.

May 31–June 2

Lummis Day Festival; Various locations

Celebrate the history and ethnic diversity of northeast Los Angeles at this annual music, dance and art festival.

Through Aug 18

“Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop”; Annenberg Space for Photography

See works from the photographers responsible for defining hip-hop’s visual identity with this display of unedited contact sheets for photo shoots with the likes of the Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Salt-N-Pepa, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and more.

Through June 15

Urs Fischer: ‘Play’; Jeffrey Deitch

Weave your way across the gallery floor as nine office chairs zip by in this technology-driven installation from imagination Swiss artist Urs Fischer.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.