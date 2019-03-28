If you’re headed into the red from plunking down cash for music festival passes, you’ll be happy to hear there are plenty of free things to do in April. From a cleanup party along the L.A. River to a corgi beach day, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Apr 5

Future Currents: Los Angeles River; The Soraya

See art, dance and music performances inspired and created by the Los Angeles River at this daylong festival in the Valley.

Apr 6

So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meet-up.

Through Apr 9

“People”; Jeffrey Deitch

Journey into the uncanny valley to see more than 50 contemporary, figurative sculptures constructed via a variety of means, like body casts and found objects.

Apr 11

Earth Day L.A.; Grand Park

Celebrate Earth Day at Grand Park, the Music Center and DWP with green living demos and activities.

Apr 12–14

LA Art Book Fair; The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

Leaf through zines, catalogs and coffee table books during this showcase from hundreds of international and DIY publishers.

Apr 13, 20, 27

The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp; Various locations

Do your part in restoring the river with this coordinated cleanup effort at over a dozen different spots.

Apr 13, 14

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books; USC

Feed your bookworm tendencies with two days of lectures, signings and performances from the likes of Chelsea Clinton, Roxane Gay and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

Apr 13

Record Store Day; Various locations

Catch pop-up concerts around the city at this annual celebration of independent brick-and-mortar music shops.

Through Apr 13

“Dreamweavers”; UTA Artist Space

Prolific producer Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean) and UTA Artist Space present this surreal exhibition, curated by Nicola Vassell, that features fantastical works from artists like Nick Cave, Karon Davis, Kerry James Marshall, Charles White and more.

Through Apr 14

“Annie Leibovitz: The Early Years, 1970–1983”; Hauser & Wirth

This early-career retrospective features more than 5,000 photos from the acclaimed portrait photographer’s 1970s practice.

Apr 18–21

An Encounter with Lux Prima; Marciano Art Foundation

Listen to Karen O and Danger Mouse’s collaborative album with accompanying visuals during this communal, multisensory experience.

Through Apr 21

Desert X; Various locations

The desert-spanning biennial showcases site-specific works from over 15 artists. For its second iteration, Desert X has added more public programming, film projects, process-driven works and an expansion toward the Salton Sea.

Apr 22

CicLAvia: Wilmington ; Various locations

Discover a softer side of the industrial, harborfront neighborhood during this car-free bike fest.

Apr 26–Aug 18

“Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop”; Annenberg Space for Photography

Celebrate the photographers responsible for helping to define hip-hop’s visual identity with this display of unedited contact sheets for photo shoots with the likes of the Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Salt-N-Pepa, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and more.

Apr 26–28, May 2–5

Photoville LA; Century Park

When this New York export makes its Los Angeles debut, scope out art exhibitions in repurposed shipping containers while filling up at Smorgasburg vendors and a beer garden.

Apr 27, 28

Our L.A. Voices: Spring Arts Festival; Grand Park

Celebrate the diversity of L.A.’s creators during two days of visual arts, plays, live music and workshops, all aligned with this year’s “Origin Stories” theme.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.