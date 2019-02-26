Audrey, the Hammer Museum’s new patio-perfect restaurant, is now open

Any Angeleno who’s spent a day wandering exhibits at the best museums in L.A. can tell you it’s easy to work up an appetite. But finding a good eatery? That can take some effort—especially at Westwood’s contemporary- and local-art institution, the Hammer Museum, whose last restaurant, AMMO, shuttered roughly one year ago. But per the museum's social media accounts, its new project is now open: Tuesdays through Sundays, the breezy, indoor-outdoor Audrey rolls up its large garage doors, providing a full bar and ample patio seating, plus a menu of oysters, flatbreads and other California-leaning fare from a Blue Hill alumnus. And, oh yeah, it runs after museum hours.

The name of Audrey’s game is casual, seasonal, light meals and dinners, including salads, steaks and produce prepared using European techniques and flavors, but done with an L.A. spin. While the full menu isn't available online just yet, you should be able to grab a bite and lounge around with a glass of wine during your daytime museum visit—or late into the evening. Audrey will stay open past the museum’s curfew (accessible via the Lindbrook Drive entrance), sliding into dinner service just off a busy stretch of Wilshire.

View this post on Instagram Bonito with puntarelle and gribiche. A post shared by Audrey At The Hammer (@audreyatthehammer) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:39pm PST

Running the show is restaurateur Soa Davies Forrest, whose previous management credits include New York’s three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, and David Chang’s delivery-only concept, Maple, while the kitchen’s helmed by another face familiar to NYC diners: Lisa Giffen, the former executive chef of Williambsurg’s Maison Premiere, who also spent time in Prune, Adour and Blue Hill.

Audrey is just one of the Hammer’s new draws, a component of a multiyear renovation project that involves more than 40,000 square feet of new galleries, offices and public spaces, all projected to complete next year. This particular piece of the puzzle boasts 115 seats spread across the patio and a sleek, long dining room that involves plush green velvet booths, intricate orange lanterns, midcentury-modern–inspired chairs and a double-sided bar.

Previously museum-goers could find a Thursday-to-Sunday food pop-up in the courtyard from Simplethings—offering sandwiches, snacks and other light fare during the afternoon—though it looks as though the pop-up is paused or gone entirely, now that Audrey's in play.

View this post on Instagram 🌈 crudité with kelp aioli A post shared by Audrey At The Hammer (@audreyatthehammer) on Feb 10, 2019 at 7:07pm PST

Audrey is now open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 11pm, in the Hammer Museum, located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd.