Bibo Ergo Sum, one of L.A.’s best cocktail bars, will close this weekend

Citing challenges caused by coronavirus, one of the best bars in the city just announced it’s closing for good. With one of the sleekest interiors and creative cocktails from one of the best beverage teams in L.A., Bibo Ergo Sum launched in 2017 with a simple motto: “I drink, therefore I am.” On Saturday, the bar devoted to drinking and simply being will reopen for one last hoorah.

The bar that sits at the nexus of West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Beverly Grove kicked off with a menu inspired by the film The Prestige, sporting a three-act setup with plenty of flourish in every glass, then flipped to a “Day in L.A.” theme for drinks made in ode to the city. When the ban on public gatherings hit, Bibo Ergo Sum—one of our top bars in Los Angeles—closed like hundreds of others in mid-March; restaurants and bars across L.A. began reopening over the last few weeks, but Bibo remained closed.

Today a representative for the Robertson Plaza bar tells Time Out L.A. that the bar will close permanently, but those who wish to see it off can stop by this Saturday from 4 to 8pm for last rounds, bottles for sale, merchandise and farewell bites of their beloved Bibo dog and grilled cheese sandwich.

The cocktail menus came designed by the beverage heavy hitters at Proprietors LLC—the team behind acclaimed spots such as Death & Co. and the Normandie Club—and the owner, Tait Forman formerly of ArcLight Cinemas, offered theatrical, fun ways to tie cocktails to movies, fundraisers and the occasional tasting event.

The bar garnered praise locally and nationally, gaining traction for its cocktails matched in elegance by the 80-seat, Art Deco-inspired surroundings.

“For the past two and a half years we’ve have been honored to be part of the community, both within our immediate neighborhood and that of the larger cocktail world,” Forman says in a statement. “From the friendships we’ve formed with regulars, to the brief moments we were able to share with visitors from far away, we have always appreciated getting to be a part of your lives and have the opportunity to share our love of drinks and shared company. To the Bibo family, from members who were with us from day one to those who have just joined us, thank you for believing in us and for being a part of our journey.”

Bibo Ergo Sum is located within Robertson Plaza at 116 N Robertson Blvd. The bar will reopen for its goodbye party, held Saturday, June 27, from 4 to 8pm.

