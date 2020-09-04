Curtis Stone is opening a picnic-inspired restaurant at the Grove

The Gwen and Maude chef’s new Picnic Society will run for four months only.

Thanks to gorgeous weather and plenty of scenic places to set down a blanket, L.A. is always prime for a picnic—but this month a Michelin-starred chef is making an alfresco affair even easier.

Curtis Stone just took over a corner of the Grove with Picnic Society, a four-month residency devoted to the art of the picnic, complete with a full-service restaurant, to-go picnic baskets and a grab-and-go market for cheese, spreads, salads and other picnic-food essentials. The sunny restaurant officially launches on Monday, September 14, but is currently already soft-open to the public.

The Maude and Gwen chef’s four-month concept fills a space recently held by another celebrity chef; Dominique Ansel’s two-story 189 by Dominique Ansel opened there in 2017 and, along with its first-floor bakery, has been closed since March. Whether Ansel’s restaurant and bakery reopen in the future is yet to be announced; requests for information from both Ansel’s camp and the Grove went unanswered, but we’ll update when we learn more.

At least for the next few months, that pastry case is trading Ansel’s famous Cronuts and other seasonal sweets in favor of whimsical creations by Stone’s pastry team, including tarts, cakes and jarred puddings.

You can take these goods on your own picnic anywhere, or enjoy them on-site—after all, a picnic can be a picnic just about anywhere, and there’s nothing that lends itself to an era of outdoor-only dining as well as a picnic.

“The world has changed in recent months, and so has the way that we enjoy food and come together,” Stone says in a news release. “I began thinking back to the stories of early 19th-century gatherings of ‘picnic societies’ in Europe. With good food and the right company, you can really make anywhere in the world your restaurant, and I look forward to elevating this experience for the Los Angeles community.”

Expect a picnic-themed dine-in area on the restaurant’s second-floor terrace that sports blankets and other summery settings thanks to a partnership with local event company WonderTent Parties—which does some gorgeous work with outdoor dining and glamping already—plus a menu of burgers, European-style baguette sandwiches, cheeseboards and, for those of us already obsessed with Gwen’s in-house butchery program, Stone’s signature artisan charcuterie. The residency will also include a few summery cocktails to pair with all those onsite picnic spreads, naturally.

Curtis Stone’s Picnic Society is currently soft-open at the Grove, which is located at 189 The Grove Dr, and sits next to the fountain.

