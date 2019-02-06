Feed your broken heart (and bitterness) with these Anti-Valentine’s Day specials and parties in L.A.

You either love Valentine’s Day or you hate it—and if you’re consulting this guide, you probably hate it, and with good reason. After all, why should lovebirds have all the fun?

Thankfully, while cutesy couples are all looking for the best date ideas in L.A. and dining on romantic Valentine’s Day menus, some of the city’s most fun restaurants and bars have your back with Anti-Valentine’s specials galore. Whether you’re proudly celebrating Singles Awareness Day—that’s S.A.D., for short—or you’re trying to escape the cupids, roses and all other red-white-and-pink eyesores, here’s where to hang on this hated holiday.

Hit the open bar at Brandon’s (inside 6th and La Brea)

If you, too, believe love will tear us apart, then 6th and La Brea’s new back bar, Brandon’s, is the spot for you. It’s here you’ll find a vinyl dance party that includes an open bar (from 8 to 10pm) with house-brewed beer, plus wine, liquor andspecial cocktails along and unlimited bar bites. Each ticket costs $60, and you can snag yours here.

Keep things spicy at ETA

Let the things you consume be as spicy as your hatred for the Hallmark holiday that’s consuming everyone else. Highland Park cocktail hub ETA is offering a handful of singles’ specials inspired by the theme “love is hell,” and they’re all bringing the heat: a Taco de Muerte, with shrimp ceviche; pappardelle with ghost-chili bolognese; and habanero peppers stuffed with deviled-egg filling. Wash it all down with spicy Micheladas galore, and a Fire and Flower cocktail that’s made with “elements of spice and surprise.”

Shred your ex at Ever Bar

The stylish watering hole within Kimpton’s Everly Hotel is making a whole party out of hating this day, complete with the opportunity to “shred your ex” and all cursed images/love letters thereof via a paper shredder the bar will have on hand. Ever Bar’s also serving cheeky drink specials—think: single malt scotch, single barrel bourbon, single vintage mezcal, etc.—plus hosting a live band, so you know it’s really a party.

Grab free ice cream at Humphry Slocombe

Couples may get boxes of chocolates, but they’re not the only ones getting sweet stuff. If you’re single, head to Abbott Kinney’s Humphry Slocombe for an anti-Valentine’s ice cream party, where you’ll get a BOGO scoop of any ice cream in the case, between 4 and 6pm. Buy any scoop and then get your own, second free scoop, or bring your Tinder hookup for the freebie. They won’t judge. Speaking of not judging, they’re also offering a special, for-purchase Threesome Sundae, which involves three ice cream flavors—dark chocolate with smoked sea salt; brown butter; and salted-caramel and cocoa nib—all topped with hot fudge.

Photograph: Courtesy Little Dom’s

Take your solo party to-go at Little Dom’s

The best thing about being single? You don’t need to share your dessert or your booze with anyone. Little Dom’s knows this, so they’re offering you a care package with these crucial V-Day survival goods, and they’re just for you. Pastry chef Ann Kirk is whipping up scotch-and-chocolate to-go boxes, each filled with a personal-size chocolate cake (complete with layers of dark chocolate, hot fudge, salted-caramel buttercream, and cocoa-nib brittle), a Johnnie Walker Blue nip, and cardamom sugar cookies. Each box costs $36; order yours by calling 323-661-0088.

Get your feast on at Plan Check

Proudly hating on this holiday for the third year in a row, every Plan Check location is reprising the burger bistro’s Val(ANTI)ne’s Day dinner party “for the singles, the haters and the freedom celebrators.” From 5pm to close, catch a special menu of à la carte food and drink specials split into the categories “Save Your Breath” (garlic, cheese and truffles abound), “Relationships are Messy” (featuring sloppy joes and the gets-everywhere BBQ ribs), “The Singles’ Main Squeeze” (burgers, of course), “A Sweet Toast to Freedom” (desserts like the Broken Heart Cruller, pictured up top), and “Kiss This, Let’s Drink” (a section of, you guessed it, irreverent cocktails).

