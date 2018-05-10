Five things to do with Mom besides brunch for Mother’s Day

Not that there’s anything wrong with brunch (we’d never speak such blasphemy), but for some of us, it’s become the default Mother’s Day activity and we’re in search of a little something different this year. (Also, if we’re being honest, those lines on the holiday are crazy, and if you haven’t secured a reservation at this point, well godspeed.) Regardless of your reason for seeking out a brand new place to bring the mama in your life—we’re talking your wife, your bestie who’s desperately in need of a girl’s day out, your hard-to-please significant other’s mom, or your own mother who looks to you to learn what’s cool—here are a few options that may not involve bottomless mimosas and ricotta pancakes, but may offer a priceless new memory for the both of you.

What: Echo Park Craft Fair

Where: Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave

When: Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 from 10am to 6pm

Why: The biannual shopping affair (which also occurs close to Christmas time) returns to its home at Silver Lake’s Mack Sennett Studios with its usual cast of highly-curated brands and makers (Moon Juice, Block Shop, and Black Crane, to name just a few) as well as some new vendors (County Ltd, Karen Tinney, Mirror for the Moon) and a CBD lounge featuring a lineup of female-owned cannabis brands for beauty, accessories, food and drink—if she’s into that sort of thing. If not, there’s still plenty of shopping and refreshments to be had while you marvel at the attendees perfectly put together ensembles.

What: Flower and Poem Pop-Up

Where: Individual Medley, 3176 Glendale Blvd

When: Friday, May 11 from noon to 3pm and Saturday, May 12 from 11am to 4pm

Why: Flowers can be cliché, but not when they’re arranged by floral designer Yasmine Mei, who’s known to mix up her California-inspired bouquets with foraged mushrooms, herbs and fruit-bearing stems. She’ll be whipping up arrangements on the spot (though there will also be a selection of pre-made ones for those grabbing gifts on the go) so Mom can pick out her favorite blooms. The pop-up will also offer customized poems for any price by artist Jacqueline Suskin, who will be parked in the shop with her trusty vintage typewriter, making magic out of any topic or inspiration you can dream up. (Speaking as someone who’s bought one of the poet’s pieces, it’s a totally unique experience.)

What: Happy Place

Where: LA Live, 1005 Chick Hearn Ct

When: Mon–Thu 10am–9pm, Fri–Sun 9am–9pm. Through May 27.

Why: If you haven’t yet been to the latest Instagram-worthy installation, which offers rooms full of flowers, confetti and other things you’ll definitely want to snap photos of each other in/on, this could be the perfect excuse—plus it’s super family-friendly if you’ll have little ones along. Behind the selfie moments, you can also indulge in treats from a (literally) colorful menu of food and drinks, including piled-high sundaes and rainbow cotton candy.

What: Flower Crown Workshop

Where: Westfield Topanga & The Village, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd (Level 1, by Williams-Sonoma)

When: Saturday, May 12 from 10am to noon

Why: Bond with mom by getting crafty with a workshop led by Silver Lake’s creative mecca Makers Mess. Besides getting to leave with your new floral creations, the shopping center is offering treats from Cinnabon, photo ops for the two of you (in your flower crowns, because why not?), and even a special gift bag for mamas. The minimal ticket fee will benefit Angel’s Way Maternity Home, so your attendance will also help a lot of other L.A. mothers in need.

What: Sip & Shop

Where: ROW DTLA, 777 S Alameda St

When: Saturday, May 12 from 11am to 3pm

Why: Just because you’re skipping traditional brunch doesn’t mean you have to forgo drinking adult beverages during the day and enjoying sweet treats. And if you can do that while shopping, then all the better. Several retailers at the Downtown shopping center—including Myrtle, Scent Bar, Poketo, Erica Tanov, LCD and other mom-approved destinations—are offering 15% off purchases made. In addition, shoppers can sip champagne and rose and enjoy sweets from Café Dulce or get mani pedis from the Colvon Mobile Truck parked on site.