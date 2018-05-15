FYF’s festival alternative shows have been announced

Janet Jackson, Future, Florence + the Machine, St. Vincent, the XX and My Bloody Valentine were all set to play FYF 2018—until the music festival was abruptly canceled earlier this month.
As part of its cancelation notice, festival organizers promised that they’d “be announcing some special local shows soon, featuring some of the amazing artists from the 2018 lineup.” Well, those shows have just been announced, and they do indeed feature some of FYF’s previously planned artists. Here’s the lineup for the “Summer in L.A.” series:
July 17
serpentwithfeet
The Echo
July 19
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks
The Roxy
July 20
U.S. Girls
El Rey Theatre
July 21
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
The Observatory
July 21
Glassjaw
El Rey Theatre
July 21
Bicep
Lazaro’s Latin Lounge
July 22
My Bloody Valentine
Shrine Expo Hall
Sept 21
Kali Uchis
Shrine Expo Hall
Tickets for all of the shows above go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10am.
Notably absent from that list? Pretty much all of the headliners (though Florence + the Machine already has a separate show already slated for next Monday at the Walt Disney Concert Hall). We’ll just have to hold tight and see if Janet Jackson, Future, St. Vincent and the XX announce any shows outside of Goldenvoice’s “Summer in L.A.” series.
