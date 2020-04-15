Meet Plant Shop, Sweetfin’s new all-vegan, delivery-only restaurant

Sweetfin made its name by piling sustainable seafood into bowls, but now it’s looking toward land: The team behind the fast-casual chain just launched a delivery-only concept and it’s all about vegetables—including produce boxes.

The new Plant Shop boasts a rainbow of grain bowls that involve the likes of truffled little gem lettuce, broken taro chips, Sweetfin’s signature kelp noodle salad, and miso-marinated tofu. If the menu feels a little like its aquatic counterpart, it should: Top Chef alum Dakota Weiss is behind both brands, and this time, she’s used the build-a-bowl formula to imagine 15-or-so gluten-free, dairy-free items including salads, soups and grain bowls.

The vegan service first rolled out in Westwood—with a delivery radius that includes Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood, Beverly Hills and parts of West Hollywood—and DTLA, which services Silver Lake and Echo Park, too. Next week, it’s headed to Larchmont; you might eventually catch the service everywhere Sweetfin exists, as Plant Shop operates out of those brick-and-mortar locations.

You’ll find it via Postmates with dishes priced between $11 and $13, and, like a few L.A. restaurants, Plant Shop also offers CSA-like produce boxes (at $30) so you can skip the grocery store.

This isn’t the only way Sweetfin’s been adapting: The local chain recently launched a service called Fish Market that sells cuts of swordfish, salmon, mahi mahi, yellowfin, albacore steaks and more, plus Sweetfin’s marinades, a few sides, beer, wine, and the sauces you might find in its bowls.

Find Plant Shop on Postmates from 11:30am to 8pm Monday and Tuesday, and 11:30am to 8:30pm Wednesday to Saturday.

