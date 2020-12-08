Los AngelesChange city
Go Go Bird Brandon Kida delivery fried chicken
Photograph: Courtesy Go Go Bird

Go Go Bird riffs on L.A. classic Pioneer Chicken, now with Asian flair

Chef Brandon Kida of Go Go Gyoza has launched a new fried chicken delivery service.

Stephanie Breijo
It seems one of our favorite new delivery operations is the gift that keeps on giving: Go Go Gyoza, which brings hand-wrapped dumplings to your door, just launched a new sibling concept that’s all about fried chicken.

From the mind and kitchen of gyoza king and Hinoki & the Bird chef Brandon Kida comes Go Go Bird, a new delivery service that takes a page from one of L.A.’s most beloved chicken chains but dresses up its birds with Japanese furikake, Szechuan numbing dry rub, and Kida’s now signature Go Go house chili oil.

Go Go bird launched last week with fried chicken dinners inspired by the sadly dwindling institution Pioneer Chicken, coating its thigh, leg, wing and breast pieces in a similar fluffy and crispy coating. Kida’s, however, get marinated in koji, white soy, paprika and a kombu-shiitake-bonito–powder, and arrive all boxed up with Asian rubs and sauces. Those inspired touches extend to the sides, too: The mashed kennebec potatoes come topped with Japanese curry gravy, the the white cheddar mac and cheese involves koji, the cheddar biscuit features a side of miso butter, the pickles bathe in rice vinegar, and the salad sports crispy soba noodles and a ginger-and-carrot dressing.

Boxed chicken meals range from the $10 “Lil Chick” chicken strips with one side and a biscuit to the $32 “Hangry Bird” whole chicken served with four sides and two biscuits. All meals include the Szechuan dry rub, a small container of Go Go chili oil, and a dipper of maple syrup, but as with Go Go Gyoza, you can also opt for add-ons such as eight-ounce jars of Go Go chili oil, as well as the house aromatic soy vinegar, plus dessert (Japanese banana cotton cheesecake) and drinks (green tea lemonade, sparkling yuzu water and the like).

While Go Go Gyoza operates out of Century City and offers pickup there, the new Go Go Bird has made its nest in Hollywood with pickup available at 1550 North El Centro Avenue.

Go Go Bird is now open for pickup and delivery, with hours of 5 to 9pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Orders can be placed online.

