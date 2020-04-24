Here’s how to make Disney’s iconic beignets at home

Now you can laissez les bons temps rouler with Disney’s most famous New Orleans-inspired sweets, Mickey Mouse ears optional. Whether you’re partial to Disneyland’s New Orleans Square or Walt Disney World’s Port Orleans, the beignets are undeniably one of the most iconic treats in either park.

The glorious deep-fried doughnuts arrive hot in the bag, a fluffy, pillowy dough on the inside and a lightly crisped shell on the exterior, and they all get coated with a quick toss in powdered sugar for finger-licking perfection. (We can almost hear the brass bands now.)

If you’re not strolling through Disney’s French Quarter anytime soon, you’re in luck: The Disney Parks Blog just released the recipe to this cult-classic bite, so you can make them at home—even if you don’t have a Mickey-shaped cookie cutter. This is the official recipe used in both parks, though it’s been adapted for home kitchens (and not, you know, for making the industrial-sized batches meant for thousands of park-goers).

After you’ve made these beignets and licked every last bit of powdered sugar from your fingertips, why not take a culinary trip to other parts of the parks? After all, Disney recipes from Frontierland, Adventureland and beyond are just a click away—no admission ticket required.

Disney’s Classic Beignets

10 large Mickey-shaped beignets or 24 small beignets

Here’s what you’ll need:

½ teaspoon dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup heavy cream

1 egg

4 cups all purpose flour

½ cup boiling water

Vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar for coating

Here’s how to make it:

In a small bowl, sprinkle yeast over warm water, stirring to dissolve. Let stand 5 minutes. Combine sugar, shortening, salt, heavy cream, egg, flour and boiling water in a large mixing bowl; stir in yeast mixture. With the dough hook attachment of an electric mixer on medium speed, mix dough just until combined and smooth. Let dough rest 30 minutes. Roll to ¼-inch thickness and cut individual beignets with a Mickey Mouse-shaped cutter or cut into 2½- to 3-inch squares. Cover with a towel and let dough rise until doubled in size in a warm, draft-free area, about 1 to 1½ hours. Using caution, heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 350° in a deep, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Fry beignets until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes, turning as soon as they brown on one side. Remove with tongs and place on paper towels to drain. Dust warm beignets with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

