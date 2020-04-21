Here’s how to make Petty Cash’s cheesy, poblano-packed cauliflower nachos

Petty Cash Taqueria & Bar is closed for the time being, but chef Walter Manzke still wants us to have nice things.

The Petty Cash and République chef just shared the recipe to one of his most beloved dishes, a crunchy, creamy staple at his Fairfax District taqueria: We’re of course talking about the rainbow cauliflower nachos, a plate of cheesy roasted vegetables, bright peppers and chips that’s so popular, the stalwart restaurant’s been serving it since its first year in business.

You can’t sit back down to some nachos and a marg at Petty Cash just yet, but here’s the next best thing.

Petty Cash Taqueria & Bar’s Cauliflower Nachos

2-4 servings

Here’s what you’ll need for the nachos:

1 bag tortilla chips

½ bag grated Monterey jack cheese

Olive oil

½ head of cauliflower, roughly chopped

1 bunch kale, roughly chopped

4–5 pickled or fresh Fresno chilies and serrano peppers

Here’s what you’ll need for the poblano sauce:

4 cups milk

¼ lb butter (typically 1 stick)

¾ cup flour

4 poblano peppers

1 clove garlic

½ jalapeño

Here’s how to make it:

Preheat oven to 350˚. To make poblano sauce, melt the butter in a medium-sized pan and add flour. Let it cook slowly for 10 minutes at low temperature, mixing with a spatula; this will slowly turn into a paste. Add milk and bring to a boil, using a whisk to ensure smooth texture. Once a thick sauce-like consistency is created, remove from heat and set aside. Blanch poblanos by boiling a pot of water and adding the poblanos. Cook for 1 minute, then cool the poblanos in ice water. In a blender, combine the sauce mixture, blanched poblanos, garlic and jalapeño. Add salt to taste and then strain the mixture. Set aside. Roast the cauliflower by coating in a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook in the oven for 10–15 minutes. Roast the kale by coating in a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook in the oven for 4–6 minutes, or until it reaches desired crunchiness. To assemble the nachos, spread tortilla chips to a baking tray or a microwave-safe plate (depending on whether you’re melting them in the oven or the microwave). Drizzle the poblano sauce over the chips, then sprinkle the cheese on top. Heat nachos in the oven or the microwave until the cheese is melted. Top with desired amount of roasted cauliflower, kale, chilies and serrano pepper, and enjoy.

Petty Cash is located at 7360 Beverly Blvd and is temporarily closed.

