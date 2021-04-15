Jon and Vinny (you know, of Jon & Vinny’s) are tackling the food at SoFi Stadium

When we first visited SoFi Stadium last year, we left with one lingering question: But what about the food? Sure, the Inglewood NFL stadium had some generically-named concessions, but there was no word yet about any only-in-L.A. kind of culinary touches. Now though, the home of the Rams and Chargers is busting out the big (son of a) guns.

On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo have created a new food program for the venue. The James Beard award-winning chefs behind carnivore fave animal, the nautical Son of a Gun and pizza and pasta joint Jon & Vinny’s will be opening—well, we actually don’t know exactly what yet.

Photograph: Courtesy Jakob Layman/SoFi Stadium Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook

But starting April 22, the duo will detail a new culinary concept each week on the stadium’s YouTube channel. Here’s what else we know: The additions will be based on four core concepts, they’ll focus on local flavor, and they’ve apparently been honed after hundreds of development hours in an Inglewood test kitchen. In terms of presentation, the stadium also notes that all of its eateries feature live-fire, open kitchens, and that thanks to a whole lot of clear glass fans can pick up food without missing any of the on-field action.

“The opening of SoFi Stadium is a monumental and historical moment for the city of Inglewood, City of Champions,” said Jon and Vinny in a statement. “We are super excited to be part of the LA Eats program at SoFi Stadium. The stadium, along with [hospitality company] Legends, has made it incredibly easy for us to transform how people think about stadium food.”

Stadiums in L.A. County can currently open with in-state attendees in the stands, with limited capacity and modified concession service. But with California set to fully reopen by June 15, plenty more football fans should be able to try whatever Jon & Vinny are cooking up in time for the start of the season in September.