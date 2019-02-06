Los Angeles is a snowy, green paradise right now

You might’ve noticed that it rained a little bit recently.

Winter rains routinely turn L.A.’s brown hillsides into a lively green. This most recent two-to-three inches of rainfall, though, has transformed seemingly every slope of the city into a lush oasis. Over a foot of rain has fallen on Downtown L.A. since October, which nearly measures up with the average rainfall for an entire year. The result: entire expanses in the Hollywood Hills that’ve taken on an almost surreal candy color.

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Even Angelenos’ least favorite landmark, the Hollywood Sign, looks as though it’s been spray painted with fake turf.

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Meanwhile, the often earthy-colored hills behind Burbank and Glendale look like they’ve been plucked out of the Northern California coastline.

Photograph: Michael Juliano

The most remarkable change this year, though, has been the low-elevation snow. Even during the driest winters, snow-capped mountains are a common sight thanks to Mt. Baldy’s chilly crown. But this most recent storm brought flurries onto slopes thousands of feet lower, turning the backdrop of the Silver Lake Reservoir into something out of a European postcard. And thanks to the cool temperatures, that snowfall has been sticking around so far.

Photograph: Michael Juliano

If you don’t just want to gawk from afar, a drive to encounter snow is shockingly quick right now. Take a look at this scene below:

Photograph: Michael Juliano

No, that’s not Big Bear. That’s the 2, barely 45 minutes away from Downtown L.A. and at an elevation of about 4,600 feet. We followed Angeles Crest Highway, and by the time we hit the turnoff for Mt. Wilson, there was snow everywhere. With temperatures still expected to stay relatively cool this week, we’re sure there’ll still be plenty of snowfall to see—or stuff onto your windshield—for a while. But if you’re looking for as much of the white stuff as possible before the sun starts to melt it, maybe consider playing hooky and going for a scenic drive tomorrow.

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano