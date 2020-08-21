Meet Tidbits by Dialogue, Santa Monica's temporary new wine bar from a Michelin-starred chef

Even if we weren't in the midst of a heat wave, a glass of wine on a patio near the ocean sounds like a pretty good local getaway. A glass of wine and a few casual bites from one of the city's top fine dining chefs? That's on another level.

And chef Dave Beran's casual new wine bar, Tidbits by Dialogue, is literally on another level, filling the second-floor balcony of Santa Monica's Gallery Food Hall overlooking Third Street Promenade. This month the Pasjoli and Dialogue chef took over the food hall's Paperboy Pizza stall and the adjacent patio area, now ferrying pork belly a la plancha and bowls of strawberry-and-burrata salad to 30 seats just a few blocks from the beach.

The temporary and entirely outdoor wine bar and restaurant is helping Beran and his staff to pivot, especially while his Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant—Dialogue, also housed within Gallery Food Hall—remains closed due to Governor Newsom's ban on indoor dining.

Beran and his team aren't sure how long Tidbits will run, but for now you can find it open afternoons and evenings from Wednesday to Saturday, starting at 4pm. It's serving as a sort of creative space for the staff, especially Beran and his wine director, Jordon Sipperley, who are offering 10-or-so rotating dishes all inspired by the nearby farmers market, with wines to match.

"Every member of our team has contributed equally in this concept, letting the personality of the team shine through," Beran posted. "We wanted to create a fun space, a place we would want to go and eat [and] drink. I’m really proud of this temporary restaurant, and I’m really proud of our team. We don’t know how long it will exist, but as long as it does, we can promise it will be tasty, and a lot of fun!"

Tidbits by Dialogue is located within Gallery Food Hall, at 1315 Third Street Promenade, and is open from Wednesday to Saturday. Reservations can be made online.

Share the story