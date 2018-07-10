Now Warner Bros. wants to build a gondola to the Hollywood Sign

Last May, Mayor Eric Garcetti floated the idea of building a gondola to the Hollywood Sign—or rather the backside of the sign. Garcetti had proposed Universal Studios as a potential launching point to reach the sign. Well, it turns out that plan may actually move forward—albeit on the other side of Barham Boulevard.

Warner Bros. has sent a proposal to the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department to build an aerial tramway to the Hollywood Sign. According to the L.A. Times, which first reported the story, Warner Bros. would foot the estimated $100 million bill to build a tramway from a parking structure across from its Burbank lot to the Valley side summit of Mt. Lee.

Photograph: Courtesy Warner Bros.

The six-minute ride on the Hollywood Skyway would shuttle visitors from the garage at 6510 Forest Lawn Drive (familiar to anybody who’s visited for a TV show taping) to an educational visitors center with access to paths and a viewing area near the sign. Though no fare estimates have been revealed, Warner Bros. would share ticketing revenue with the City of Los Angeles.

If the proposal can make its way through city, community and environmental approval processes, expect it to be up and running in about five years (around the same time a proposed Dodger Stadium aerial tramway could open). While a January study commissioned by Los Angeles Council District 4 already outlined an aerial tramway as a means to improving access to the sign, public approval could prove to be more difficult; the Times notes some skepticism among residents about how effective the tram would be at alleviating congestion, as well as potential opposition from Griffith Park advocates.

Increased traffic in Hollywood Sign-adjacent canyon communities has sent city officials scrambling to find a solution for sign-searching tourists. It’s still not clear, though, if out-of-town visitors looking for a (free) view like this…

Photograph: Courtesy Martin Jernberg

…would be satisfied paying money for a view like this.