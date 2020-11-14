NYC’s Prince Street Pizza opens a slice shop in L.A. this weekend

After multiple pop-ups and months of anticipation, one of New York’s best pizza joints is landing permanently in Los Angeles. Famed for its Sicilian-style square pies and heaps of pepperoni, Prince Street Pizza is carving out a West Coast space for its lauded and loaded slices with a casual takeout pizza operation on the Sunset Strip.

L.A.’s got plenty of square-pie talent, but on Saturday at 11am, Prince Street’s new slice shop will open its doors to offer all its fan-favorite varieties that’ve made the shop one of NYC’s most beloved for nearly a decade. It’s not only bringing options such as the Spicy Spring—made with fra diavolo sauce, spicy pepperoni and fresh mozzarella—but also a New York City water filtration system that helps them replicate their crust made at the Nolita shop (water quality: a major point of debate in what makes New York pizza so uniquely delicious).

But for all the buzz that Prince Street’s thick-crusted Sicilian pies rightfully garner, the father-and-son team of Frank and Dom Morano also turn out thinner, Neapolitan-inspired slices, too, and they’re bringing those to L.A. as well. Expect these in flavors such as the Green Machine, with pesto, mozzarella, ricotta and gaeta olives; the Boozy Broome, with vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella; and the Original Prince, topped with marinara and grated mozzarella.

It’s all a partnership between the Moranos and L.A.’s Lawrence Longo, as well as Longo’s Off The Menu food club, which facilitated Prince Street’s West Coast pop-ups. While the team has managed to more or less replicate the original NYC pizza shop, the new outpost is getting some of its own L.A. flavor through a partnership with Madhappy: a lifestyle and streetwear brand that’s been known to collaborate with some of the city’s best restaurants, including the Apple Pan. At Prince Street you’ll be able to find a Madhappy pizza involving spicy vodka sauce, and online, you can snag a capsule collection featuring a crewneck sweatshirt (at $175), a tee (at $70) and a hat (at $45), among other items, which all drop on Saturday morning at 9am.

Until then, just drool over some of these pizza photos.

Photograph: Courtesy Prince Street Pizza/Jakob N. LaymanThe Green Machine

Photograph: Courtesy Prince Street Pizza/Jakob N. LaymanThe Soho Vegan

Photograph: Courtesy Prince Street Pizza/Jakob N. LaymanThe Madhappy

Prince Street Pizza opens Saturday, November 14, at 9161 Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood. Find it open daily 11am to 10pm, though Monday service won’t begin until December 14.

