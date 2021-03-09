If L.A.’s numbers improve, it could mean major changes for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and museums.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Los Angeles County could be reopening some more sectors of the local economy soon. We don’t know exactly when, but we know how we can get there and what we could see return.

Since August 2020, California has used a four-tier, color-coded framework to ease into reopening more businesses county by county. L.A., as you probably know, has been stuck in the most-restrictive purple tier the entire time, but things are trending in a positive direction that—if it continues—could bring the return of museums, movie theaters and indoor dining (and even theme parks and stadiums soon after).

In order for a county to move forward, it needs to meet a few key coronavirus metrics: the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 county residents as well as the positivity rate of all Covid-19 tests. In addition, the state has equity requirements for both numbers that take into account the status of some of the hardest-hit populations (the state specifically references Latino, Black, Pacific Islander, low income and essential worker communities). To move from the purple to red tier, a county needs two straight weeks of fewer than 7 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of less than 8%.

L.A.’s numbers have been plummeting since mid-January, and on February 23 (the state releases numbers weekly) the county’s positivity rate fell within the red tier range but its adjusted case rate, at 12.3, still sat just outside of it; on March 2, that number came even closer at 7.2, and on March 9 L.A. posted its first week in red territory with an adjusted case rate of 5.2. So still purple for now. But if we meet all of those red requirements for two straight weeks that would change—and possibly even sooner than we initially thought.

On March 8, L.A. County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that “it's highly likely that we will become eligible for the red tier maybe before the middle of next week.” But she also projects that the state could hit its goal of administering two million vaccinations to those in the most vulnerable quartile of the California Healthy Places Index “by the end of this week.” At that point, in a recently announced shift, the red tier threshold would actually change from 7 cases per 100,000 people to 10. So since L.A.’s numbers will likely have been under that figure for two weeks, Ferrer said that “our understanding is that within 48 hours of the state announcing the vaccine trigger has been met, L.A. County… would move into the red tier.”

With all of those numbers out of the way, here’s what you need to know about what would change in the red tier:

Restaurants: Indoor dining would once again be allowed, with capacity capped at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Wineries and tasting rooms that don’t serve meals would still be limited to outdoor service, though.

Bars: Still closed.

Movie theaters: Could reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Museums, zoos and aquariums: Indoor areas could reopen at 25% capacity.

Gyms: Could reopen indoors at 10%, but saunas and steams rooms would have to stay closed.

Retail: Capacity would double to 50% for most stores, and full capacity for grocery stores.

Offices: Remote work would still be encouraged for anyone who can do so.

Theme parks and stadiums: Starting April 1, counties in the red tier will also be able to able to reopen theme parks at a limited capacity and welcome a small number of fans back to stadiums and outdoor performance venues. See our full story here.

Two important notes here: It’s still ultimately up to L.A. County to decide how to proceed with individual sectors; when the state’s regional stay-at-home order ended in early 2021, L.A. County allowed outdoor dining to reopen but banned TVs and multi-household tables. Though Ferrer hasn’t previewed any L.A.-specific alterations to the red tier, she did say we can expect “a sensible and safe reopening as permitted by the state but as appropriate for our county.”

And the other big point is that we’ve kind of been here before. In early fall 2020, L.A. met all of the red tier requirements for a single week but just missed on the case rate for the second week, hovered close to that threshold for the rest of the month and then spiked into a post-Thanksgiving nightmare.

So fingers crossed, L.A.—and, you know, masks up—and maybe we can set foot inside of a museum or a movie theater sometime soon.

This story was originally published on February 26, 2021. It’s been updated with the latest adjustments to California’s reopening framework and recent remarks from the county.