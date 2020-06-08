Some of L.A.’s best bakers and restaurants are raising funds for social justice with a Juneteenth bake sale

The taste of justice is sweet, but next week it’s even sweeter thanks to a new, online bake sale from some of the city’s most talented teams.

On Friday, June 19, you’ll be able to purchase baked goods from more than 30 L.A. restaurants and chefs during Pies for Justice, a virtual bake sale that’ll fundraise by selling desserts from James Beard Award-winning pastry chefs and our favorite underground bakers alike. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and the Gathering for Justice, both of which fight racial inequality, unjust incarceration and police brutality.

The online bake sale is the first of its kind from Gather for Good, a local group where business owners and residents can organize community events for causes of their choice. Past endeavors include a cake walk and bake sale for women’s reproductive rights; a tasting event to fundraise for Syrian refugees; and a brunch to help rebuild wine country, post 2017’s fire season. In total, they’ve raised $93,531 since their founding earlier that year.

Next week Gather for Good bakes for black lives, and they’ve enlisted some of L.A.’s biggest names to contribute: Restaurants Huckleberry Café, Valerie Confections, The Rose, n/naka, Ronan, Rustic Canyon, A.O.C., Secret Lasagna and All Time will all be selling, as will small-batch bakers such as Aliza J. Sokolow and Joe Sasto.

The bake sale’s date is especially meaningful: June 19—called “Juneteenth,” “Freedom Day” and “Jubilee Day”—marks the anniversary of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, one of the last states to free its slaves.

“Now is the time to free our hearts of prejudice, stand up against injustice, and clear our institutions of inequality,” Gather for Good says of the initiative. “This is not only for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd but also the countless other black men and women before them.”

The fundraiser’s format is simple: Visit this website on June 19, where the dessert sales will all be listed and available on a first-come, first-served basis. You’ll be able to pick up your pies the following day, but pay close attention: As the goods are being baked in kitchens across the city, each item will have its own pickup instruction and address. From there, it’s all pies (and cookies and cakes and pastries) for justice.

Loading…

Most popular on Time Out

– California’s sports, schools, bars, gyms and summer camps can reopen as soon as this week

– The Annenberg Space for Photography is permanently closing

– How to support Black Lives Matter and other groups protesting in Los Angeles

– Your food orders donate to black causes at these L.A. pop-ups and restaurants

– You don’t have to worry about street sweeping tickets in L.A. until July 6

Share the story