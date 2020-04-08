The Getty wants you to recreate your favorite work of art with whatever’s lying around your home

You could use all of this time at home to clean up and reorganize. Or you could do quite the opposite and tear through your pantry and closet to recreate centuries-old art masterpieces with nothing more than a few knickknacks. We’re definitely siding with the latter.

A couple of weeks ago, the Getty made the most of its temporary closure by posing this challenge to it social media followers: to recreate your favorite work of art using only three objects lying around your home. The L.A. museum launched it after similar social media initiatives from Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine (Dutch for “between art and quarantine”).

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The responses, which the Getty says number in the thousands, have been fantastic. You’ll find a floral Van Gogh painting assembled using Play Doh and carrot slices, an Aegean harp sculpture parodied with a vacuum cleaner, and Francis Barraud’s painting of a dog and a phonograph recreated with a pupper (we suppose that’s technically an object lying around the house) and an iPod.

The museum has rounded up some top-notch picks on its website, but we’re throwing in a couple of our favorites below (including some utterly reckless use of toilet paper). And if you want to partake, just reply to or DM the Getty on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarantaine.

Kandinsky: Several Circles. Before and after pic.twitter.com/1JUZrUqRNE — Catty Gaines (@CattleyaBG) April 3, 2020

My father (who wanted to abide by the three-item guideline) has re-created Winged Victory!@ArtDecider pic.twitter.com/EPNbT2Otbc — Wendy Zuckerman (@wsz111) March 29, 2020

@GettyMuseum 🙏 love seeing these #artchallenge creations so much. Here's one for today. Pomegranate, Worm, and Peach by Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay

I've been crafting and taking it real easy while recovering from pneumonia. Getting better 🙂🧡https://t.co/sIUb5l07jK pic.twitter.com/6JOrnXXxmL — Freedom Baird (@freedom_baird) March 29, 2020

#gettymuseumchallenge “Male harp player” 🎶🎵🎶 hope we are not late to the party 🎈 pic.twitter.com/RFvlcVuDc5 — jess (@jeross92) April 3, 2020

Les Demoiselles d'Avignon by Pablo Picasso as envisioned with some of my Barbie dolls pic.twitter.com/7QjhJWwB4d — Twenty Twenty TerhiMG 💙 🚗 (@TerhiMG) March 30, 2020

🙏📖🦁



[Detail of St. Jerome from a ca. 1510 prayer book] https://t.co/eboGOprCDx pic.twitter.com/3Ag5juUCer — Newberry Library (@NewberryLibrary) March 30, 2020

