The Getty wants you to recreate your favorite work of art with whatever’s lying around your home

By Michael Juliano Posted: Wednesday April 8 2020, 11:41am

Photograph: Courtesy the Getty Male Harp Player of the Early Spedos Type, 2700–2300 B.C., Cycladic. Marble, 14 ⅛ x 11 1/16 in. The J. Paul Getty Museum, 85.AA.103. Recreation via Facebook DM by Irena Ochódzka with canister vacuum

You could use all of this time at home to clean up and reorganize. Or you could do quite the opposite and tear through your pantry and closet to recreate centuries-old art masterpieces with nothing more than a few knickknacks. We’re definitely siding with the latter.

A couple of weeks ago, the Getty made the most of its temporary closure by posing this challenge to it social media followers: to recreate your favorite work of art using only three objects lying around your home. The L.A. museum launched it after similar social media initiatives from Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine (Dutch for “between art and quarantine”). 

 

The responses, which the Getty says number in the thousands, have been fantastic. You’ll find a floral Van Gogh painting assembled using Play Doh and carrot slices, an Aegean harp sculpture parodied with a vacuum cleaner, and Francis Barraud’s painting of a dog and a phonograph recreated with a pupper (we suppose that’s technically an object lying around the house) and an iPod.

The museum has rounded up some top-notch picks on its website, but we’re throwing in a couple of our favorites below (including some utterly reckless use of toilet paper). And if you want to partake, just reply to or DM the Getty on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarantaine. 

 

