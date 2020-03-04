It might not say “R.S.V.P.” on the Statue of Liberty, but to get into this new Clueless-themed restaurant, you’re going to need a ticket.

The team that brought us the Saved by the Bell-inspired Saved by the Max pop-up, an IRL Good Burger, and the 90210 Peach Pit diner is at it again, and this time, they’re dropping us into Cher Horowitz’s world of ’90s-fashion, Beverly Hills shopping sprees and the kind of teenage life that made Clueless a total film icon for, oh, a quarter of a century.

From March 31 to May 8, if you’re a virgin who can’t drive, catch a ride and roll with your homies to 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard—the former home of the event company’s Good Burger and Breaking Bad Experience pop-ups—to catch As If!, a limited-run restaurant in celebration of Clueless’s 25th anniversary.

In collab with Paramount Pictures, this total betty of a concept is adapting to the Instagram era with photo-perfect set recreations, makeovers, merchandise and a themed menu from the chef behind Yarrow and Secret Lasagna, Royce Burke. Each $35 ticket includes 90 minutes in the space, plus your choice of entrée and a side, and there’ll be à la carte cocktails on offer, plus dessert.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, so start planning your outfit—might we suggest a yellow plaid skirt suit or an Alaïa jacket?—so you don’t show up looking like you’re totally buggin’.

There’s no intel on what the space itself will look like yet, but we’re betting it won't be, like, a full-on Monet.

The As If! pop-up will run at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd from March 31 to May 8, with hours of 4 to 10pm. Tickets will run $35 per person and go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10am.