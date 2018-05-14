  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, May 14

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday May 14 2018, 4:00am

1. Admire artist and astronomer Étienne Léopold Trouvelot’s exquisite 19th-century cosmic drawings in “Radiant Beauty.” Find the exhibition at the Huntington Library between 10am and 5pm. Admission to the museum costs $25.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda at Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

