1. Head to the Forum for the first of two nights from U2. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $81 to $330.

2. Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, DabsMyla, Takashi Murakami and more at “Beyond the Streets.” The gallery is open from noon to 7pm and tickets cost $25.

3. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda at Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.