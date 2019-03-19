These are the 2019 LA Marathon road closures you should avoid

Are you running in the LA Marathon? Good luck, and we’re proud of you! Are you cheering on a loved one who’s competing? You’re a great friend. Are you planning on driving somewhere near the marathon route on Sunday? You should probably just cancel your plans.
Yes, the 26.2-mile LA Marathon is nearly upon us, and with that comes a slew of street closures. The route winds its way from Dodger Stadium, around Downtown, toward Hollywood and then eventually to the ocean in Santa Monica.
When the LA Marathon kicks off on Sunday, March 24, you’re going to want to avoid driving near some of the city’s busiest areas starting at 4 or 5am and until later in the morning or afternoon: steer clear of Downtown until after 10am, Hollywood before noon, Beverly Hills before 1pm and Santa Monica until after 5pm. And while the freeways will remain open, keep in mind that a number of the off-ramps will be closed for periods throughout the day.
We’ve compiled a detailed list of all of the LA Marathon road closures below.
Street closures on the LA Marathon course
Elysian Park Ave: Between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Blvd from 4am–9am
Sunset Blvd: Between Innes Ave and Figueroa St from 4am–9:20am
Cesar Chavez Ave: Between Bunker Hill and Alameda St from 4am–9:32am
Broadway: Between Cesar Chavez Ave and Alpine St from 4am–9:35am
Alpine St: Between Hill St and Alameda St from 4am–9:35am
Spring St: Between College St and 1st St from 4am–9:35am
1st St: Between Hope St and San Pedro St from 4am–9:50am
Los Angeles St: Between Temple St and 5th St from 4am–9:50am
Windston St: Between Los Angeles St and Main St from 4am–9:50am
Main St: Between 5th St and Temple St from 4am–9:50am
3rd St: Between San Pedro St and Hill St from 4am–9:50am
Hill St: Between 4th St and Temple St from 4am–9:50am
1st St: Between San Pedro St and Hope St from 4am–10:05am
Grand Ave: Between Cesar Chavez Ave and 2nd St from 4am–10:05am
Temple St: Between Alameda St and Glendale Blvd from 4am–10:20am
Edgeware Rd: Between Temple St and Boston St from 4am–10:20am
Bellevue Ave: Between Sunset Blvd and Glendale Blvd from 4am–10:20am
Glendale Blvd: Between Temple St and Sunset Blvd from 4am–10:40am
Sunset Blvd: Between Echo Park Ave and Virgil Ave from 4am–11:10am
Hollywood Blvd: Between Hillhurst Ave and La Brea Ave from 4am–noon
Orange Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd from 4am–noon
Sunset Blvd: Between Highland Ave and Doheny Dr from 5am–12:45pm
San Vicente Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Melrose Ave from 5am–1pm
Santa Monica Blvd: Between La Cienega Blvd and Sierra Dr from 5am–1pm
Doheny Dr: Between Nemo St and Wilshire Blvd from 5am–1pm
Burton Way: Between Robertson Blvd and Rexford Dr from 5am–1pm
S Santa Monica Blvd: Between Rexford Dr and Moreno Blvd from 5am–1pm
Rodeo Dr: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd from 5am–1pm
Wilshire Blvd: Between Beverly Dr and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–1pm
Santa Monica Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Sepulveda Blvd from 5am–1:50pm
Sepulveda Blvd: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd from 5am–2:04pm
Wilshire Blvd (westbound): Between Sepulveda Blvd and Barrington Ave from 5am–2:20pm
San Vicente Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Ocean Ave from 5am–5pm
Ocean Ave: Between San Vicente Blvd and Pico Blvd from midnight–5pm
Street closures off of the LA Marathon course
Downtown and Eastside:
Stadium Way: Between Scott Ave and Chavez Ravine Pl from 4am–9am
Figueroa St: Between Alpine St and 2nd St from 4am–10:05am
Hill St: Between Ord St and Cesar Chavez Ave from 4am–10:05am
Ord St: Between Hill St and Alameda St from 4am–9:35am
Temple St: Between Los Angeles St and Spring St from 4am–9:50am
3rd St: Between San Pedro St and Los Angeles St from 4am–9:50am
Broadway: Between Temple St and 2nd St from 4am–10:05am
Hope St: Between Temple St and 1st St from 4am–10:05am
Dewap Rd: Between Temple St and 1st St from 4am–10:05am
Beaudry Ave: Between Sunset Blvd and 1st St from 4am–10:05am
Alvarado St: Between Glendale Blvd and Temple St from 4am–10:40am
Griffith Park Blvd: Between Effie St and Sunset Blvd from 4am–10:55am
Santa Monica Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Hoover St/Myra Ave from 4am–10:55am
Fountain Ave: Between Myra Ave and Virgil Ave from 4am–10:55am
Hollywood:
Hillhurst Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Hollywood Blvd from 4am–11:10am
Vermont Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:10am
Normandie Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:25am
Western Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:25am
Wilton Pl: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:25am
Gower St: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:40am
Vine St: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:40am
Cahuenga Blvd: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:40am
Highland Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–noon
La Brea Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and De Longpre Ave from 4am–noon
West Hollywood:
Fairfax Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 4am–12:15pm
Laurel Canyon Blvd: Between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–12:30pm
La Cienega Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–12:45pm
Beverly Hills:
Alden Dr: Between Oakhurst Dr and Doheny Dr from 5am–1pm
3rd St: Between Oakhurst Dr and Robertson Blvd from 5am–1pm
West L.A.:
Barrington Ave: Between Montana Ave and Dorothy St from 5am–2:40pm
Montana Ave: Between Bringham Ave and Bundry Dr from 5am–2:55pm
Bundy Dr: Between Dunoon Ln and Montana Ave from 5am–2:55pm
Beverly Glen Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–1:50pm
Westwood Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from midnight–2:05pm
Massachusetts Ave: Between Sepulveda Blvd and Cotner Ave from –2:20pm
Ohio Ave: Between Sepulveda Blvd and Cotner Ave from –2:20pm
Santa Monica:
26th St: Between La Mesa Way and Georgina Ave from –2:55pm
Main St: Between Colorado Blvd and Olympic Dr from –4pm
Freeway closures during the LA Marathon
Northbound 110: Hill St/Stadium Way ramp from 3am–9:35am
Northbound 110: 110 NB to 101 SB/Temple St ramp from 3:10am–9:42am
Southbound 110: Hill St ramp from 3am–9:35am
Southbound 110: Stadium Way ramp from 3am–9:35am
Southbound 110: Sunset Blvd ramp from 3am–9:20am
Southbound 101: Temple St ramp from 3am–10:05am
Southbound 101: Broadway ramp from 3am–10:05am
Northbound 101: Spring St ramp from 3am–9:50am
Northbound 101: Grand Ave ramp from 3am–10:05am
Northbound 101: Echo Park Ave/Glendale Blvd ramp from 4am–10:20am
Northbound 101: Hollywood Blvd ramp from 3:55am–11:40am
Northbound 101: Gower St (left turn lane) ramp from 3:55am–11:18am
Northbound 101: Highland Blvd ramp from 4am–noon
Southbound 101: Highland Blvd ramp from 4:05am–11:44am
Southbound 101: Vine St (right turn lane) ramp from 3:55am–11:18am
Southbound 101: Gower St (right turn lane) ramp from 3:55am–11:18am
Southbound 101: Hollywood Blvd ramp from 3:55am–11:18am
Southbound 405: Santa Monica Blvd (left lane) ramp from 4:45am–2:20pm
Southbound 405: Wilshire Blvd EB ramp from 4:45am–2:30pm
Southbound 405: Wilshire Blvd WB ramp from 4:45am–2:30pm
Pacific Coast Highway: Ocean/Appian Way (right lane) ramp from midnight–9pm