These are the 2019 LA Marathon road closures you should avoid

Are you running in the LA Marathon? Good luck, and we’re proud of you! Are you cheering on a loved one who’s competing? You’re a great friend. Are you planning on driving somewhere near the marathon route on Sunday? You should probably just cancel your plans.

Yes, the 26.2-mile LA Marathon is nearly upon us, and with that comes a slew of street closures. The route winds its way from Dodger Stadium, around Downtown, toward Hollywood and then eventually to the ocean in Santa Monica.

When the LA Marathon kicks off on Sunday, March 24, you’re going to want to avoid driving near some of the city’s busiest areas starting at 4 or 5am and until later in the morning or afternoon: steer clear of Downtown until after 10am, Hollywood before noon, Beverly Hills before 1pm and Santa Monica until after 5pm. And while the freeways will remain open, keep in mind that a number of the off-ramps will be closed for periods throughout the day.

Street closures on the LA Marathon course

Elysian Park Ave: Between Dodger Stadium and Sunset Blvd from 4am–9am

Sunset Blvd: Between Innes Ave and Figueroa St from 4am–9:20am

Cesar Chavez Ave: Between Bunker Hill and Alameda St from 4am–9:32am

Broadway: Between Cesar Chavez Ave and Alpine St from 4am–9:35am

Alpine St: Between Hill St and Alameda St from 4am–9:35am

Spring St: Between College St and 1st St from 4am–9:35am

1st St: Between Hope St and San Pedro St from 4am–9:50am

Los Angeles St: Between Temple St and 5th St from 4am–9:50am

Windston St: Between Los Angeles St and Main St from 4am–9:50am

Main St: Between 5th St and Temple St from 4am–9:50am

3rd St: Between San Pedro St and Hill St from 4am–9:50am

Hill St: Between 4th St and Temple St from 4am–9:50am

1st St: Between San Pedro St and Hope St from 4am–10:05am

Grand Ave: Between Cesar Chavez Ave and 2nd St from 4am–10:05am

Temple St: Between Alameda St and Glendale Blvd from 4am–10:20am

Edgeware Rd: Between Temple St and Boston St from 4am–10:20am

Bellevue Ave: Between Sunset Blvd and Glendale Blvd from 4am–10:20am

Glendale Blvd: Between Temple St and Sunset Blvd from 4am–10:40am

Sunset Blvd: Between Echo Park Ave and Virgil Ave from 4am–11:10am

Hollywood Blvd: Between Hillhurst Ave and La Brea Ave from 4am–noon

Orange Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd from 4am–noon

Sunset Blvd: Between Highland Ave and Doheny Dr from 5am–12:45pm

San Vicente Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Melrose Ave from 5am–1pm

Santa Monica Blvd: Between La Cienega Blvd and Sierra Dr from 5am–1pm

Doheny Dr: Between Nemo St and Wilshire Blvd from 5am–1pm

Burton Way: Between Robertson Blvd and Rexford Dr from 5am–1pm

S Santa Monica Blvd: Between Rexford Dr and Moreno Blvd from 5am–1pm

Rodeo Dr: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd from 5am–1pm

Wilshire Blvd: Between Beverly Dr and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–1pm

Santa Monica Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Sepulveda Blvd from 5am–1:50pm

Sepulveda Blvd: Between Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd from 5am–2:04pm

Wilshire Blvd (westbound): Between Sepulveda Blvd and Barrington Ave from 5am–2:20pm

San Vicente Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Ocean Ave from 5am–5pm

Ocean Ave: Between San Vicente Blvd and Pico Blvd from midnight–5pm

Street closures off of the LA Marathon course

Downtown and Eastside:

Stadium Way: Between Scott Ave and Chavez Ravine Pl from 4am–9am

Figueroa St: Between Alpine St and 2nd St from 4am–10:05am

Hill St: Between Ord St and Cesar Chavez Ave from 4am–10:05am

Ord St: Between Hill St and Alameda St from 4am–9:35am

Temple St: Between Los Angeles St and Spring St from 4am–9:50am

3rd St: Between San Pedro St and Los Angeles St from 4am–9:50am

Broadway: Between Temple St and 2nd St from 4am–10:05am

Hope St: Between Temple St and 1st St from 4am–10:05am

Dewap Rd: Between Temple St and 1st St from 4am–10:05am

Beaudry Ave: Between Sunset Blvd and 1st St from 4am–10:05am

Alvarado St: Between Glendale Blvd and Temple St from 4am–10:40am

Griffith Park Blvd: Between Effie St and Sunset Blvd from 4am–10:55am

Santa Monica Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Hoover St/Myra Ave from 4am–10:55am

Fountain Ave: Between Myra Ave and Virgil Ave from 4am–10:55am

Hollywood:

Hillhurst Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Hollywood Blvd from 4am–11:10am

Vermont Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:10am

Normandie Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:25am

Western Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:25am

Wilton Pl: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:25am

Gower St: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:40am

Vine St: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:40am

Cahuenga Blvd: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–11:40am

Highland Ave: Between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd from 4am–noon

La Brea Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and De Longpre Ave from 4am–noon

West Hollywood:

Fairfax Ave: Between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 4am–12:15pm

Laurel Canyon Blvd: Between Hollywood Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–12:30pm

La Cienega Blvd: Between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–12:45pm

Beverly Hills:

Alden Dr: Between Oakhurst Dr and Doheny Dr from 5am–1pm

3rd St: Between Oakhurst Dr and Robertson Blvd from 5am–1pm

West L.A.:

Barrington Ave: Between Montana Ave and Dorothy St from 5am–2:40pm

Montana Ave: Between Bringham Ave and Bundry Dr from 5am–2:55pm

Bundy Dr: Between Dunoon Ln and Montana Ave from 5am–2:55pm

Beverly Glen Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from 5am–1:50pm

Westwood Blvd: Between Wilshire Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd from midnight–2:05pm

Massachusetts Ave: Between Sepulveda Blvd and Cotner Ave from –2:20pm

Ohio Ave: Between Sepulveda Blvd and Cotner Ave from –2:20pm

Santa Monica:

26th St: Between La Mesa Way and Georgina Ave from –2:55pm

Main St: Between Colorado Blvd and Olympic Dr from –4pm

Freeway closures during the LA Marathon

Northbound 110: Hill St/Stadium Way ramp from 3am–9:35am

Northbound 110: 110 NB to 101 SB/Temple St ramp from 3:10am–9:42am

Southbound 110: Hill St ramp from 3am–9:35am

Southbound 110: Stadium Way ramp from 3am–9:35am

Southbound 110: Sunset Blvd ramp from 3am–9:20am

Southbound 101: Temple St ramp from 3am–10:05am

Southbound 101: Broadway ramp from 3am–10:05am

Northbound 101: Spring St ramp from 3am–9:50am

Northbound 101: Grand Ave ramp from 3am–10:05am

Northbound 101: Echo Park Ave/Glendale Blvd ramp from 4am–10:20am

Northbound 101: Hollywood Blvd ramp from 3:55am–11:40am

Northbound 101: Gower St (left turn lane) ramp from 3:55am–11:18am

Northbound 101: Highland Blvd ramp from 4am–noon

Southbound 101: Highland Blvd ramp from 4:05am–11:44am

Southbound 101: Vine St (right turn lane) ramp from 3:55am–11:18am

Southbound 101: Gower St (right turn lane) ramp from 3:55am–11:18am

Southbound 101: Hollywood Blvd ramp from 3:55am–11:18am

Southbound 405: Santa Monica Blvd (left lane) ramp from 4:45am–2:20pm

Southbound 405: Wilshire Blvd EB ramp from 4:45am–2:30pm

Southbound 405: Wilshire Blvd WB ramp from 4:45am–2:30pm

Pacific Coast Highway: Ocean/Appian Way (right lane) ramp from midnight–9pm