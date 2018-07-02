Plan out your week with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.
Monday
Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil
See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.
The Go-Go’s; Hollywood Bowl
L.A.’s all-female new-wave group comes out of semi-retirement for a trio of fireworks-filled Fourth of July performances.
Tuesday
Fourth of July at Dodger Stadium; Dodger Stadium
See a day-early fireworks show following Tuesday night’s Dodgers game.
Zedd in the Park; Los Angeles State Historic Park
The German EDM superstar throws his very own mini fest featuring Whethan, Medasin and Oliver Tree.
Wednesday
Americafest; Rose Bowl
See an explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue at this fireworks, music and stunt show.
Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park
Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.
July 4th Fireworks in Marina del Rey; Burton Chace Park • Fisherman’s Village
Every year in Marina del Rey, fireworks explode over the marina channel and spectators gather all over to watch.
Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.
Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.
Thursday
“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA
Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.
Anime Expo; Los Angeles Convention Center
Celebrate the often quirky art and culture of anime with four days of panels and plenty of cosplay.
Primus + Mastodon; Greek Theatre
Sheer musicianship elevates Primus above a thrash-funk novelty act; Mastodon grinds out an impressively convoluted, amped-up take on prog metal.
Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza
Watch Jaws at a safe distance from the coast during this free Eastside screening.
Friday
Dance Downtown; Grand Park
Cut a rug with free late-night line dancing and two-step lessons.
Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park
Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.
On Your Feet!; Pantages Theatre
Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger during this musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre
Shine on, you crazy diamond, at this out-of-the-’80s laser show.
Saturday
Eat|See|Hear; The Autry
The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with Rear Window at the Autry.
Street Food Cinema; Glendale Central Park • Will Rogers State Historic Park
Follow the food trucks to screenings of My Girl and E.T..
Summertime in the LBC; Queen Mary
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, the Game, Ja Rule & Ashanti and more top this hip-hop fest at the Queen Mary.
Sunday
Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse
Continue the outdoor movie season with a screening of Call Me By Your Name.
Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA
Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market, which now includes Katsu Sando.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ