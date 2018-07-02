Plan out your week with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

Monday

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil

See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.

The Go-Go’s; Hollywood Bowl

L.A.’s all-female new-wave group comes out of semi-retirement for a trio of fireworks-filled Fourth of July performances.

Tuesday

Fourth of July at Dodger Stadium; Dodger Stadium

See a day-early fireworks show following Tuesday night’s Dodgers game.

Zedd in the Park; Los Angeles State Historic Park

The German EDM superstar throws his very own mini fest featuring Whethan, Medasin and Oliver Tree.

Wednesday

Americafest; Rose Bowl

See an explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue at this fireworks, music and stunt show.

Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park

Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.

July 4th Fireworks in Marina del Rey; Burton Chace Park • Fisherman’s Village

Every year in Marina del Rey, fireworks explode over the marina channel and spectators gather all over to watch.

Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.

Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.

Thursday

“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA

Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.

Anime Expo; Los Angeles Convention Center

Celebrate the often quirky art and culture of anime with four days of panels and plenty of cosplay.

Primus + Mastodon; Greek Theatre

Sheer musicianship elevates Primus above a thrash-funk novelty act; Mastodon grinds out an impressively convoluted, amped-up take on prog metal.

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Watch Jaws at a safe distance from the coast during this free Eastside screening.

Friday

Dance Downtown; Grand Park

Cut a rug with free late-night line dancing and two-step lessons.

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.

On Your Feet!; Pantages Theatre

Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger during this musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre

Shine on, you crazy diamond, at this out-of-the-’80s laser show.

Saturday

Eat|See|Hear; The Autry

The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with Rear Window at the Autry.

Street Food Cinema; Glendale Central Park • Will Rogers State Historic Park

Follow the food trucks to screenings of My Girl and E.T..

Summertime in the LBC; Queen Mary

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, the Game, Ja Rule & Ashanti and more top this hip-hop fest at the Queen Mary.

Sunday

Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse

Continue the outdoor movie season with a screening of Call Me By Your Name.

Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market, which now includes Katsu Sando.