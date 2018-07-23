Plan out your week with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

Monday

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil

See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.

Hairspray 30th anniversary screening; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Debbie Harry, Ricki Lake, John Waters and others join this Barry Jenkins-hosted screening.

Tuesday

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for a screening of Coco.

Taste of Farmers Market; The Original Farmers Market

Sample tastes from L.A. and around the world during this feast at the beloved market.

Happy Anniversary, Fraggle Rockers; Skirball Cultural Center

Dance your cares away and celebrate 35 years since the premiere of Fraggle Rock with a clips reel and panel discussion.

Jon Daly Kills It; The Satellite

See comedian Jon Daly tear it up on sax with absurdist sets from Brett Gelman, Kurt Braunohler and Nicole Byer.

Wednesday

Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.

Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.

Moves After Dark; Walt Disney Concert Hall

Watch three dance ensembles perform around the Disney Hall’s outdoor amphitheaters and staircases during this site-specific event.

Sea Saw; Santa Monica Pier

See performances artists, dancers and musicians push the boundaries of their mediums with free summer performances by the sea every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting this week.

Finding Fashion on the Street; Getty Center

The Sartorialist founder Scott Schuman discusses his influential fashion blog as well as his unique approach to street-style photography.

Thursday

“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA

Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.

KCRW Summer Nights; Union Station

Party up in L.A.’s most beautiful train station during this free dance party.

Skyline Sound + Cinema; The Bloc

Wield an inflatable song and listen to an opening set from Freedom Fry during this screening of The Princess Bride.

Lucha VaVOOM; Mayan

The masked wrestlers aren’t the only ones showing some skin at this extravaganza of Mexican lucha libre wrestling-meets-striptease showcase.

LUCKYRICE Feast; Vibiana

Celebrate phenomenal Asian fare at this annual feast, with popular dishes from the continent’s eating capitals interpreted by up-and-coming L.A. chefs.

Friday

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.

Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Immerse yourself in soap bubble light projections, molecular gastronomy demos and drag workshops at this late-night event.

East L.A. Meets Napa; L.A. Live

Mexican restaurants in DTLA and Latino-owned wineries in Napa set up shop for the annual food and drink showcase.

Wu-Tang Clan; Shrine Expo Hall

The hip-hop crew marks the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) with a performance from all nine members.

New Original Works Festival; REDCAT

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene on the opening night of REDCAT’s yearly summer program.

Max Richter’s SLEEP; Grand Park

Fall asleep and drift in and out of consciousness as composer Max Richter leads this eight-hour ambient performance in Grand Park.

Saturday

Cinespia; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Stake out a spot in the cemetery for a screening of The Graduate.

Eat|See|Hear; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with Blazing Saddles at the Autry.

Street Food Cinema; Eagle Rock Recreation Center • Griffith Park

Follow the food trucks to screenings of Grease and Space Jam.

Summer Happenings at the Broad; The Broad

Spend a late night at the Broad with sets from Faust, Matmos and Eye.

Ain’t I A Womxn?; Los Angeles State Historic Park

Explore intersectional gender identities under a full moon as 35 artists, art collectives and activist groups lead a flashlight-illuminated evening.

Sunday

Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market, which now includes an ice cream alley.

Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse

Continue the outdoor movie season with a screening of The Notebook.

Best Friends SuPurrr Adoption; UrbanFutsal LA

Adopt your new best friend at this exclusively cat and kitten adoption event.

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country’s best pro surfers at this annual competition.

California Pizza Festival; Los Angeles Center Studios

The inaugural event l is set to bring 30 pizza vendors to L.A. for weekend eat-a-thon that includes slices in Neapolitan, Sicilian and New York styles.