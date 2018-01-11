We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Start your weekend off with a decadent dinner during the closing night of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city claims to have invented the cheese-topped patties, and to celebrate, it’s hosting burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.

Alternatively, take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. during the opening weekend of Winter dineL.A.

Browse art inspired by pop culture’s most famous imaginary theme parks at the opening night of Gallery1988’s Fake Theme Parks show. The Chogrin-curated exhibition includes 50 artists’ tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

See experimental Mexican vocalist Carmina Escobar and a 40-member Oaxacan youth brass band perform on and around Echo Park Lake during “FIESTA PERPETUA!” The free performance is part of REDCAT’s Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA.

Get an early start to the Lunar New Year at the Asian American Expo, a pan-Asian celebration at Fairplex. You'll find multiple performance stages, cultural exhibitions and food courts on the grounds.

Catch stand-up sets from Andy Kindler, Rory Scovel, Beth Stelling and others during the Good Heroin Three-Year Anniversary Show at the Regent Theater.

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at the first Smorgasburg LA of the year. The Arts District market at ROW DTLA returns with a bunch of new vendors that you’ll want to hit up.

Swing by the L.A. Convention Center and peruse rows and rows of modern, contemporary and historic artwork during the closing day of the LA Art Show.

Dance at a belated birthday celebration for the late Ziggy Stardust as Part Time Punks present David Bowie Nite. Guest DJ Jose Maldonado (of Sweet & Tender Hooligans) will be spinning an entire evening of Bowie, from psych folk to glittery glam, at the Echoplex.

