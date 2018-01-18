We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Try one of San Francisco’s most creative burgers as the Kronnerburger Lunch Pop-Up arrives at Animal for a one-day-only lunch service.

See soprano Juliana Snapper turn cracks in buildings into sound as part of Ecuadorian artist Oscar Santillán’s “Correspondances (after Charles Baudelaire).” The free performance at LACMA is part of REDCAT’s Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA.

Swing by NerdMelt for another edition of Andy Kindler’s Particular Show, with stand-up sets from Sarah Silverman, Kevin Nealon and the frustrated, self-defeated Kindler himself.

Get fired up and ready to go at the Women’s March Los Angeles. Part of a day of nationwide demonstrations to support social justice, this solidarity march starts at 9am in Pershing Square and concludes with a rally in Grand Park near City Hall.

Head over to Union Station for a show from Joyce Manor as the Torrance-based pop-punk band plays its first of two sets at the historic train station.

Ride into the danger zone at the Regent Theater for Tom Gun Live: A Maverick’s Homage, a spoof of Top Gun from the same guys who brought together the raucously over-the-top Point Break Live, complete with a post-show ’80s dance party.

Alternatively, make your way to the Fonda for a set from Wolf Parade. Fresh off an arena tour with Arcade Fire, the veteran indie rock act headlines in support of its latest well-received record, Cry Cry Cry.

Stop by the Pasadena Museum of California Art for the opening of Testament of the Spirit + The Feminine Sublime + Homegrown. The PMCA rolls out a trio of new exhibitions today: Eduardo Carrillo’s Mexican-inspired magical realist paintings, a collection of large-scale feminist works and Ana Serrano’s domestic scenes of brightly colored cardboard and paper.

Browse art inspired by pop culture’s most famous imaginary theme parks at Gallery1988’s Fake Theme Parks show. The Chogrin-curated exhibition includes 50 artists’ tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final week.

