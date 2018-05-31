We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Immerse yourself in the world of the Muppets creator on the opening day of “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.” Head to the Skirball after 6pm for discount admission.

Dance among dinosaurs during the season finale of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s after-hours highlights include tours of the museum’s refurbished L.A. exhibition and music from Tuxedo, Duckwrth and Madame Gandhi.

Take a seat around the water-encompassed stage at California Plaza for the opening night of Grand Performances. Tonight’s program includes a tribute to the psychedelic soul and genius of Sly and the Family Stone.

Alternatively, settle in for a screening of Coming to America as Rooftop Cinema Club continues down the street atop LEVEL.

Make your way down to San Pedro’s Pacific Food & Beverage Museum for Adam Fleischman’s Umami Talk. Join the chef and Umami Burger founder for a gallery talk on cooking with umami-rich ingredients.

Raise a glass to one of L.A.’s top wine festivals as LAWineFest brings over 30 wineries, food trucks, music and more to ROW DTLA.

Have an “elevated” evening of CBD-infused fried chicken, cocktails and more during a three-course CBD dinner and cocktail pairing at at Hollywood’s Grub.

Head into Griffith Park for a headlining set from Lord Huron at the Greek Theatre. The local band plays campfire-ready, harmony-laden folk-pop with echoes of the Old West.

Alternatively, watch the late ‘30s classic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington inside Downtown’s dormant State Theatre as Last Remaining Seats kicks off another June of screenings in historic movie palaces.

Bike one of five different routes along the L.A. River, from a two-mile kids’ ride to a 100-mile push to the ocean and back, as the Los Angeles River Ride starts at the Autry this morning.

Take your pick between two new art exhibitions today. Make your way to the Hammer Museum for the opening day of “Made in L.A.” The fourth in the Hammer’s ongoing series of biennial exhibitions focuses on work created by 32 emerging and under-recognized L.A. artists. Or scope out “Line & Color: The Nature of Ellsworth Kelly.” The Norton Simon Museum pairs two complementary series of lithographs: Kelly’s delicate line drawings of plants and his bold, abstract color-field pieces.

Stock up on handmade wares at Urban Air Market, an open-air artisan market in Los Feliz with more than 100 sustainable and ethical fashion brands.

Celebrate the history and ethnic diversity of northeast Los Angeles at the Lummis Day Festival, an annual music, dance and art festival held today all throughout the area.

