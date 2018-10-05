Things to do in L.A. this weekend

We pick out the best things to do in L.A. this weekend, including our favorite concerts, culture and cuisine
Twilight Concerts
Photograph: Courtesy Twilight Concerts
By Michael Juliano
We don't know about you, but our mind is always focused on the weekend. It can never come soon enough—which is why we're already thinking about where to go for brunch. Whether you're looking to spend the night at a concert or getting away completely, you'll find plenty of things to do in L.A. this weekend.

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

The 16 best things to do in L.A. this weekend

1
Third Street Promenade.
Photograph: Courtesy Downtown Santa Monica
Things to do

#Bach333

icon-location-pin Santa Monica
icon-calendar

Cellist and Bach in the Subways founder Dale Henderson brings a small taste of his annual Bach marathon with a pop-up solo show at the Third Street Promenade.

2
Rooftop Cinema Club
Photograph: Courtesy Kimmi Cranes
Movies

Rooftop Cinema Club

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Keep outdoor screening season alive with Tommy Boy at LEVEL and a double feature of Chicago and The Greatest Showman at NeueHouse on Friday night; Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Saturday at LEVEL; and Half Baked on Sunday at NeueHouse.

3
Courtney Barnett
Photograph: Pooneh Ghana
Music, Rock and indie

Courtney Barnett

icon-location-pin Griffith Park
icon-calendar

The clever, angsty lyricist brings a foot-stomping, rollicking set to the Greek.

4
Oktoberfest at Fairplex
Photograph: Courtesy Fairplex
Things to do, Festivals

Oktoberfest at Fairplex

icon-location-pin Pomona
icon-calendar

Home of the LA County Fair, Fairplex turns into a German wonderland for Oktoberfest every Friday and Saturday with Bavarian music, beer and plenty of chicken dancing.

5
Things to do, Walks and tours

Amber Rose Slut Walk

icon-location-pin Downtown Financial District
icon-calendar

Model Amber Rose leads this impassioned walk from Pershing Square in the name of ending sexual injustice, victim blaming, derogatory labeling and gender inequality.

6
Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Jesse Carmody
Things to do, Festivals

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

icon-location-pin Pacific Palisades
icon-calendar

Put on your wide-brimmed hats and sip on some bubbly at this annual polo match, held at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

7
Photograph: Courtesy Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Festival
Things to do, Festivals

Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Festival

icon-location-pin Santa Monica
icon-calendar

Dine on the best our local waters have to offer at this seafood fest and fundraiser on the Santa Monica Pier.

8
Foo Fighters
Photograph: Chris Sullivan
Music, Music festivals

Cal Jam

icon-location-pin San Bernardino
icon-calendar

Foo Fighters are back to close out Cal Jam, and they’re bringing Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet and Silversun Pickups along with them for the rock-focused fest at Glen Helen Amphitheater & Regional Park.

9
Hammer Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Hammer Museum
Art

Fall Exhibitions Opening Celebration

icon-location-pin Westwood
icon-calendar

Usher in the opening of the Hammer Museum’s fall exhibitions, “Adrian Piper: Concepts and Intuitions, 1965-2016” and “Stones to Stains: The Drawings of Victor Hugo,” with a free party in the museum’s courtyard, featuring a cash bar, DJ sets and food trucks.

10
Street Food Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy Street Food Cinema
Movie theaters, Outdoor

Street Food Cinema

icon-location-pin Pasadena
icon-calendar

Gourmet food trucks meet outdoor screenings at this seasonal series, which continues on Saturday with Beetlejuice at Victory Park and It at Poinsettia Park.

12
Run the Jewels at FYF 2015, day 1
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Music, Music festivals

Adult Swim Festival

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Run the Jewels, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, Wavves, Mastodon, Neko Case, at the Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience head to ROW DTLA.

13
Photograph: Courtesy PMCA
Art, Textiles

“Judy Chicago’s Birth Project: Born Again”

icon-location-pin Pasadena
icon-calendar

In the early 1980s, the seminal feminist artist assembled a team of 150 female needleworkers to create textile works about motherhood and maternity. The PMCA, on its final day before closing for good, displays 16 such works.

14
Photograph: Courtesy Huntington Library
Art, Drawing

“Architects of a Golden Age”

icon-location-pin San Marino
icon-calendar

Discover the origins of some of SoCal’s most iconic buildings as the Huntington unearths from its archives 20 original drawings and plans for familiar structures like Union Station, the Mayan Theater, Stock Exchange building and Chinatown structures.

15
COAST Open Streets
Photograph: William Short
Things to do, Festivals

COAST Open Streets Festival

icon-calendar

Bike, bus, train or walk your way to a free and fun means of exploring the beautiful city of Santa Monica.

16
Twilight on the Pier
Photograph: Courtesy Arthur I. Zygielbaum
Music

Twilight on the Pier

icon-location-pin Santa Monica
icon-calendar

Wrap up the return of this free oceanfront concert series with a South Asian-themed evening.

