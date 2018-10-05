Things to do in L.A. this weekend
#Bach333
Cellist and Bach in the Subways founder Dale Henderson brings a small taste of his annual Bach marathon with a pop-up solo show at the Third Street Promenade.
Rooftop Cinema Club
Keep outdoor screening season alive with Tommy Boy at LEVEL and a double feature of Chicago and The Greatest Showman at NeueHouse on Friday night; Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Saturday at LEVEL; and Half Baked on Sunday at NeueHouse.
Courtney Barnett
The clever, angsty lyricist brings a foot-stomping, rollicking set to the Greek.
Oktoberfest at Fairplex
Home of the LA County Fair, Fairplex turns into a German wonderland for Oktoberfest every Friday and Saturday with Bavarian music, beer and plenty of chicken dancing.
Amber Rose Slut Walk
Model Amber Rose leads this impassioned walk from Pershing Square in the name of ending sexual injustice, victim blaming, derogatory labeling and gender inequality.
Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Put on your wide-brimmed hats and sip on some bubbly at this annual polo match, held at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Festival
Dine on the best our local waters have to offer at this seafood fest and fundraiser on the Santa Monica Pier.
Cal Jam
Foo Fighters are back to close out Cal Jam, and they’re bringing Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet and Silversun Pickups along with them for the rock-focused fest at Glen Helen Amphitheater & Regional Park.
Fall Exhibitions Opening Celebration
Usher in the opening of the Hammer Museum’s fall exhibitions, “Adrian Piper: Concepts and Intuitions, 1965-2016” and “Stones to Stains: The Drawings of Victor Hugo,” with a free party in the museum’s courtyard, featuring a cash bar, DJ sets and food trucks.
Street Food Cinema
Gourmet food trucks meet outdoor screenings at this seasonal series, which continues on Saturday with Beetlejuice at Victory Park and It at Poinsettia Park.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World
Bob the Drag Queen hosts an evening with sickening performances by the queens from season 10 plus fan favorites at the Orpheum.
Adult Swim Festival
Run the Jewels, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, Wavves, Mastodon, Neko Case, at the Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience head to ROW DTLA.
“Judy Chicago’s Birth Project: Born Again”
In the early 1980s, the seminal feminist artist assembled a team of 150 female needleworkers to create textile works about motherhood and maternity. The PMCA, on its final day before closing for good, displays 16 such works.
“Architects of a Golden Age”
Discover the origins of some of SoCal’s most iconic buildings as the Huntington unearths from its archives 20 original drawings and plans for familiar structures like Union Station, the Mayan Theater, Stock Exchange building and Chinatown structures.
COAST Open Streets Festival
Bike, bus, train or walk your way to a free and fun means of exploring the beautiful city of Santa Monica.
Twilight on the Pier
Wrap up the return of this free oceanfront concert series with a South Asian-themed evening.
